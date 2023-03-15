Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 2A=
Second Round=
Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29
Bishop Canevin 56, Mercer 43
Christopher Dock 60, Sankofa Freedom 44
Lancaster Mennonite 59, Eden Christian 36
Mahanoy Area 58, Constitution 40
Northgate 67, Erie First Christian Academy 52
Otto-Eldred 64, Serra Catholic 44
Scranton Holy Cross 66, Muncy 38
PIAA Class 3A=
Second Round=
Camp Hill Trinity 91, Philadelphia MC&S 84
Deer Lakes 67, Loyalsock 59
Devon Preparatory School 82, Mid Valley 52
Executive Charter 78, North Penn-Mansfield 45
Franklin 57, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45
Neshannock 44, Brookville 40
Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57
Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Holy Redeemer 47
PIAA Class 4A=
Second Round=
Bishop Shanahan 69, Scranton Prep 57
Pittsburgh North Catholic 78, Valley View 56
PIAA Class 5A=
Second Round=
Abington Heights 61, Pocono Mountain West 56
PIAA Class 6A=
Second Round=
Archbishop Wood 72, Chambersburg 45
New Castle 65, Downingtown West 56
Parkland 74, Garnet Valley 58
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60, Lower Merion 56
Reading 83, Upper Darby 58
Spring-Ford 43, Hempfield 39
State College 57, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/