Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 16, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 2A=

Second Round=

Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29

Bishop Canevin 56, Mercer 43

Christopher Dock 60, Sankofa Freedom 44

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Eden Christian 36

Mahanoy Area 58, Constitution 40

Northgate 67, Erie First Christian Academy 52

Otto-Eldred 64, Serra Catholic 44

Scranton Holy Cross 66, Muncy 38

PIAA Class 3A=

Second Round=

Camp Hill Trinity 91, Philadelphia MC&S 84

Deer Lakes 67, Loyalsock 59

Devon Preparatory School 82, Mid Valley 52

Executive Charter 78, North Penn-Mansfield 45

Franklin 57, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 45

Neshannock 44, Brookville 40

Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57

Philadelphia West Catholic 56, Holy Redeemer 47

PIAA Class 4A=

Second Round=

Bishop Shanahan 69, Scranton Prep 57

Pittsburgh North Catholic 78, Valley View 56

PIAA Class 5A=

Second Round=

Abington Heights 61, Pocono Mountain West 56

PIAA Class 6A=

Second Round=

Archbishop Wood 72, Chambersburg 45

New Castle 65, Downingtown West 56

Parkland 74, Garnet Valley 58

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 60, Lower Merion 56

Reading 83, Upper Darby 58

Spring-Ford 43, Hempfield 39

State College 57, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

