Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Middlefield Cardinal 79, Ashtabula St. John 53

Troy Christian 66, Day. Miami Valley 31

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 54, Middletown 36

Cin. Princeton 73, Loveland 47

Cin. Western Hills 73, Kings Mills Kings 66

Clayton Northmont 65, Piqua 46

Kettering Fairmont 63, Beavercreek 41

Division II=

Region 5=

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Beloit W. Branch 60

Canfield 69, Hubbard 40

Chardon NDCL 83, Madison 65

Chesterland W. Geauga 51, Jefferson Area 46

Cle. Benedictine 66, Cle. Lincoln W. 28

Cle. VASJ 50, Norton 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 67, Mogadore Field 30

Gates Mills Hawken 75, Youngs. East 48

Geneva 49, Can. South 45

Orange 45, Poland Seminary 41

Streetsboro 63, Painesville Harvey 58

Struthers 64, Salem 60

Youngs. Chaney High School 68, Chagrin Falls Kenston 48

Region 6=

Akr. East 82, Cle. Collinwood 43

Oberlin Firelands 54, Medina Buckeye 53

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 62, Hebron Lakewood 34

Carrollton 54, Warsaw River View 32

Cols. Eastmoor 78, Sparta Highland 44

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Rayland Buckeye 19

Johnstown 44, Newark Licking Valley 27

Lisbon Beaver 49, Wintersville Indian Creek 43

Minerva 70, McConnelsville Morgan 66, OT

New Concord John Glenn 60, Steubenville 58

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 84, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 53

    • Cin. Hills Christian Academy 62, Hamilton Badin 57

    Cin. Taft 112, Blanchester 26

    Cin. Woodward 72, Wilmington 14

    Day. Meadowdale 56, Urbana 50, OT

    Granville 54, Whitehall-Yearling 46

    Kettering Alter 64, Bellbrook 40

    London 51, Delaware Buckeye Valley 27

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 44, Day. Carroll 39

    Division III=

    Region 9=

    Akr. Manchester 67, E. Can. 51

    Atwater Waterloo 55, Columbiana Crestview 50

    Garrettsville Garfield 50, Mantua Crestwood 46

    Louisville Aquinas 89, Orrville 67

    Mentor Lake Cath. 79, Mineral Ridge 64

    Ravenna SE 59, Campbell Memorial 51

    Smithville 69, Wellington 34

    Youngs. Liberty 64, Conneaut 50

    Youngs. Mooney 51, Cortland Lakeview 39

    Region 10=

    Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Independence 50

    Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 52

    Collins Western Reserve 49, Oak Harbor 43

    Columbus Grove 57, Van Buren 31

    Creston Norwayne 88, Campus Intl 35

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Rockford Parkway 36

    Genoa Area 54, Bucyrus Wynford 47

    Haviland Wayne Trace 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 32

    Liberty Center 62, Hicksville 44

    Lorain Clearview 81, Sullivan Black River 75

    Region 11=

    Belpre 70, Frankfort Adena 68

    Cadiz Harrison Cent. 60, Belmont Union Local 58

    Chesapeake 45, Pomeroy Meigs 43

    Coshocton 70, Bellaire 66

    Ironton Rock Hill 49, Oak Hill 22

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 54, Martins Ferry 53

    Lucasville Valley 83, W. Union 30

    Lynchburg-Clay 69, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

    Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 37

    Malvern 83, Richmond Edison 35

    McDermott Scioto NW 58, Southeastern 46

    Nelsonville-York 62, Wellston 28

    Portsmouth 57, Peebles 44

    Portsmouth W. 66, Sardinia Eastern Brown 49

    Proctorville Fairland 98, Chillicothe Huntington 62

    Sugarcreek Garaway 47, Barnesville 23

    Wheelersburg 67, Crooksville 27

    Williamsport Westfall 75, Piketon 63

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 49, Beverly Ft. Frye 23

    Region 12=

    Anna 52, Lewistown Indian Lake 49

    Casstown Miami E. 67, Day. Stivers 43

    Cin. Gamble Montessori 50, Batavia Clermont NE 30

    Jamestown Greeneview 71, Cin. Clark Montessori 46

    New Lebanon Dixie 56, Waynesville 45, OT

    Division IV=

    Region 13=

    Bristol 61, Loudonville 46

    Cortland Maplewood 61, Lisbon David Anderson 60

    Elyria Open Door 79, Jeromesville Hillsdale 75

    Kidron Cent. Christian 60, Berlin Center Western Reserve 53

    Kinsman Badger 72, Fairport Harbor Harding 59

    Lucas 64, Mansfield St. Peter’s 28

    McDonald 54, Southington Chalker 18

    Mogadore 58, Leetonia 10

    N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 55, Heartland Christian 22

    Sandusky St. Mary 46, Plymouth 44

    Windham 85, Orwell Grand Valley 78

    Region 14=

    Ada 58, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38

    Delphos St. John’s 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

    Ft. Recovery 57, New Knoxville 30

    Gorham Fayette 44, Montpelier 41

    Lima Perry 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

    McComb 64, Fremont St. Joseph 56

    Miller City 57, Leipsic 47

    Pettisville 43, Edgerton 34

    St. Henry 65, Minster 53

    Sycamore Mohawk 61, N. Baltimore 14

    Region 15=

    Berlin Hiland 54, Newcomerstown 8

    Caldwell 60, Beallsville 14

    Hannibal River 83, Bridgeport 32

    Sarahsville Shenandoah 64, Toronto 41

    Shadyside 44, New Matamoras Frontier 33

    Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44, Strasburg-Franklin 37

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 37

    Region 16=

    Russia 85, N. Lewisburg Triad 22

    S. Charleston SE 59, Day. Christian 45

    Region 1=

    Holland Springfield 59, Mansfield Madison 52

    N. Ridgeville 85, Parma 55

    Region 2=

    Elyria 73, Wooster 60

    Region 3=

    Ashville Teays Valley 49, Hilliard Darby 47

    Delaware Olentangy Berlin 65, Marion Harding 41

    Dublin Jerome 59, Grove City Cent. Crossing 29

    Gahanna Lincoln 71, Canal Winchester 59

    Grove City 68, Cols. Mifflin 48

    Hilliard Bradley 78, Cols. Whetstone 42

    Lancaster 39, Dublin Scioto 29

    Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 76, Logan 27

    Newark 77, Lewis Center Olentangy 69, OT

    Pickerington Cent. 67, West 29

    Pickerington N. 38, Mt. Vernon 36

    Reynoldsburg 59, Cols. Northland 58

    South 58, Worthington Kilbourne 44

    Westerville N. 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 32

    Westerville S. 84, Groveport-Madison 57

    Cin. Moeller 44, Hamilton 36

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cin. Withrow 50

