Thursday's Scores

February 3, 2023

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 65, Windham 47

Anna 55, Botkins 35

Antwerp 41, Hicksville 24

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Creston Norwayne 32

Arcadia 48, Vanlue 16

Arcanum 55, Newton Local 26

Archbold 52, Swanton 17

Athens 49, McArthur Vinton County 35

Atwater Waterloo 62, Mineral Ridge 35

Bellbrook 52, Waynesville 40

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, McDonald 33

Bristol 50, Vienna Mathews 41

Brookfield 56, Newton Falls 37

Bryan 60, Metamora Evergreen 22

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Plymouth 28

Caldwell 35, Magnolia, W.Va. 31

Casstown Miami E. 44, Covington 39

Chesapeake 61, Gallipolis Gallia 28

Cin. Turpin 59, Cin. Anderson 33

Cin. West Clermont 47, Milford 45

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Cle. VASJ 47

Clyde 38, Oak Harbor 35

Cols. DeSales 50, Bishop Ready 36

Columbiana 39, Leetonia 20

Columbiana Crestview 58, Garrettsville Garfield 52, OT

Columbus Grove 50, Bluffton 36

Convoy Crestview 50, Ottoville 39

Cortland Lakeview 32, Jefferson Area 24

Cory-Rawson 46, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 39

Day. Oakwood 62, Franklin 30

Defiance Tinora 39, Paulding 33

Delphos Jefferson 62, Van Wert Lincolnview 33

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 18

Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rittman 14

Edgerton 53, Defiance Ayersville 50

Elmore Woodmore 55, Rossford 18

    • Findlay 54, Oregon Clay 20

    Findlay Liberty-Benton 63, Pandora-Gilboa 15

    Fostoria 57, Millbury Lake 49

    Fremont Ross 61, Tol. St. Ursula 32

    Gibsonburg 35, Old Fort 31

    Girard 44, Canfield S. Range 35

    Hanoverton United 52, E. Palestine 26

    Kings Mills Kings 57, Morrow Little Miami 41

    Kinsman Badger 43, Southington Chalker 28

    Lakeside Danbury 70, Fremont St. Joseph 46

    Lebanon 51, Cin. Winton Woods 47

    Lees Creek E. Clinton 57, Williamsburg 40

    Legacy Christian 63, Day. Christian 37

    Leipsic 51, Ada 15

    Lewisburg Tri-County N. 50, Ansonia 48

    Lima Bath 32, Wapakoneta 21

    Loveland 40, Cin. Walnut Hills 32

    Lowellville 57, Sebring McKinley 20

    Martins Ferry 50, Bellaire, Mich. 36

    McComb 58, N. Baltimore 31

    Mechanicsburg 61, W. Liberty-Salem 45

    Middletown Madison Senior 45, Eaton 39

    Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Mansfield Madison 31

    Minster 50, Ft. Recovery 29

    Monroe 50, Carlisle 8

    Napoleon 57, Bowling Green 40

    New Madison Tri-Village 71, Camden Preble Shawnee 36

    Norwalk St. Paul 35, Sandusky St. Mary 21

    Pettisville 33, Montpelier 23

    Rayland Buckeye 57, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 51

    Richmond Edison 40, Cambridge 37

    Rockford Parkway 31, New Bremen 28

    Russia 43, Ft. Loramie 40

    S. Point 30, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 20

    Sarahsville Shenandoah 55, Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 30

    Sherwood Fairview 47, Haviland Wayne Trace 31

    Smithville 44, Dalton 36

    Spencerville 42, Harrod Allen E. 40

    St. Marys Memorial 53, Elida 34

    Steubenville 36, Dover 30

    Sylvania Southview 40, Holland Springfield 39

    Tallmadge 59, Ravenna 20

    Tipp City Bethel 49, Troy Christian 41

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Notre Dame Academy 38

    Tontogany Otsego 33, Genoa Area 31

    Union City Mississinawa Valley 41, New Lebanon Dixie 32

    Ursuline Academy 38, Bishop Fenwick 34

    Van Buren 67, Arlington 36

    Van Wert 57, Kenton 48

    Versailles 54, New Knoxville 19

    W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40, Bradford 22

    W. Unity Hilltop 48, Stryker 34

    Washington C.H. Miami Trace 51, Frankfort Adena 29

    Waterford 54, Glouster Trimble 14

    Wauseon 45, Delta 24

    Wellsville 47, Lisbon David Anderson 36

    West Salem Northwestern 48, Jeromesville Hillsdale 23

    Wheelersburg 43, Minford 34

    Wooster 69, Lexington 47

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Mifflin, ccd.

    N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. New Middletown Spring., ccd.

    Youngs. Liberty vs. Campbell Memorial, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

