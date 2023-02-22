AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 78, Clackamas 76, 2OT

Beaverton 81, Sunset 58

Canby 67, Putnam 60

Central 69, McKay 60

Central Catholic 68, Sandy 42

Century 56, Newberg 55

Churchill 90, North Eugene 82

Cleveland 75, Wells 61

Crater 58, Eagle Point 52

Crescent Valley 36, Silverton 30

David Douglas 73, Reynolds 56

Gladstone 59, Estacada 42

Grant 62, McDaniel 34

Gresham 85, Nelson 55

Hidden Valley 53, Klamath 40

Hidden Valley 53, Phoenix 40

Jefferson PDX 70, Franklin 55

Jesuit 68, Westview 57

La Salle 52, Wilsonville 50

Lebanon 67, Dallas 30

Liberty 73, Forest Grove 50

Lincoln 90, Benson 81

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 93, Hillsboro 29

Mountain View 68, Caldera 57

Mountainside 80, Aloha 42

North Marion 60, Newport 55

Oregon City 52, Lakeridge 42

Parkrose 69, Centennial 47

Redmond 61, Ridgeview 58

Seaside 57, Astoria 47

Sheldon 66, South Eugene 63

Sherwood 86, Glencoe 34

South Albany 47, Woodburn 45

South Medford 66, North Medford 55

South Salem 56, North Salem 49

Summit 65, Bend 56

The Dalles 68, Molalla 42

Thurston 63, Springfield 61

Tillamook 53, Scappoose 48

West Albany 53, Corvallis 41

West Salem 60, McNary 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Roseburg vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

