Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 78, Clackamas 76, 2OT
Beaverton 81, Sunset 58
Canby 67, Putnam 60
Central 69, McKay 60
Central Catholic 68, Sandy 42
Century 56, Newberg 55
Churchill 90, North Eugene 82
Cleveland 75, Wells 61
Crater 58, Eagle Point 52
Crescent Valley 36, Silverton 30
David Douglas 73, Reynolds 56
Gladstone 59, Estacada 42
Grant 62, McDaniel 34
Gresham 85, Nelson 55
Hidden Valley 53, Klamath 40
Hidden Valley 53, Phoenix 40
Jefferson PDX 70, Franklin 55
Jesuit 68, Westview 57
La Salle 52, Wilsonville 50
Lebanon 67, Dallas 30
Liberty 73, Forest Grove 50
Lincoln 90, Benson 81
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 93, Hillsboro 29
Mountain View 68, Caldera 57
Mountainside 80, Aloha 42
North Marion 60, Newport 55
Oregon City 52, Lakeridge 42
Parkrose 69, Centennial 47
Redmond 61, Ridgeview 58
Seaside 57, Astoria 47
Sheldon 66, South Eugene 63
Sherwood 86, Glencoe 34
South Albany 47, Woodburn 45
South Medford 66, North Medford 55
South Salem 56, North Salem 49
Summit 65, Bend 56
The Dalles 68, Molalla 42
Thurston 63, Springfield 61
Tillamook 53, Scappoose 48
West Albany 53, Corvallis 41
West Salem 60, McNary 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Roseburg vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
___
