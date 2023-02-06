Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5) (17-0) 75 2. North Farmington (12-1) 60 3. Muskegon (13-1) 57 4. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (14-1) 56 5. Detroit U-D Jesuit (14-2) 55 6. Grand Blanc (14-2) 52 7. Ann Arbor Huron (13-1) 44 8. Port Huron Northern (14-1) 40 9. Grand Rapids Northview (12-3) 36 10. Kalamazoo Central (12-2) 31

Others receiving votes: Okemos 19, Bloomfield Hills 14, Warren De La Salle 9, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 8, Lansing Waverly 8, Grosse Pointe South 5, Mattawan 5, Mount Pleasant 5, Battle Creek Lakeview 5, Grand Haven 3, Hamtramck 3, Troy 3, Saline 2, Mason 2, Oak Park 2, St. Joseph 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points 1. Romulus Summit Academy (5) (15-1) 75 2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (12-1) 68 3. Olivet (15-0) 60 4. Benton Harbor (13-3) 46 (tie) Warren Lincoln (11-4) 46 6. Saginaw (14-3) 42 7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (10-5) 40 8. Grand Rapids Christian (9-4) 34 (tie) Ludington (14-1) 34 10. Chelsea (12-2) 21

ADVERTISEMENT

Others receiving votes: Hart 20, Standish Sterling Central 18, Cadillac 16, Big Rapids 14, Grand Rapids South Christian 13, Kingsford 10, Boyne City 10, Flat Rock 9, Onsted 6, Flint Hamady 5, Ferndale 5, Croswell-Lexington 4, Ionia 4.

Division 3

School Record Total Points 1. Detroit Loyola (3) (14-1) 87 2. Laingsburg (1) (14-0) 82 3. Flint Beecher (2) (12-3) 75 4. Watervliet (13-1) 65 5. Napoleon (14-0) 57 6. Niles Brandywine (13-1) 54 7. Iron Mountain (13-1) 39 8. Grandville Calvin Christian (13-1) 35 9. Cass City (13-1) 33 10. Maple City Glen Lake (13-1) 32

Others receiving votes: New Haven 21, St. Ignace 21, Saginaw Nouvel 20, Traverse City St. Francis 19, Blanchard Montabella 18, Jonesville 17, McBain 11, Riverview Gabriel Richard 10, Reading 6, Brown City 4, Bad Axe 4, Ecorse 4, Beal City 3, Ovid-Elsie 2, North Muskegon 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points 1. Taylor Trillium Academy (1) (13-0) 70 2. Painesdale Jeffers (2) (14-0) 61 3. Genesee Christian (1) (12-3) 59 4. Lake Leelanau St Mary (1) (13-1) 57 5. Mio Au Sable (12-0) 53 6. Powers North Central (11-2) 49 7. Baldwin (12-1) 40 8. Hillman (12-1) 39 9. Munising (14-1) 31 10. Gaylord St. Mary (13-2) 30

Others receiving votes: Bellevue 25, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 25, Ironwood 17, Detroit Douglass 14, Rudyard 14, Kingston 7, Pittsford 4, Onaway 2, Watersmeet 2, Hillsdale Academy 1.