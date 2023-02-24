Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 56, Three Lakes 43
Arrowhead 86, Waukesha South 49
Belleville 83, Waterloo 45
Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha North 57
Cuba City 86, Darlington 66
De Soto 69, La Farge 47
Edgerton 71, Evansville 67
Elkhorn Area 57, Delavan-Darien 38
Franklin 71, Kenosha Bradford 57
Grafton 84, Hartford Union 68
Hamilton 79, Brookfield Central 58
Homestead 72, Cedarburg 67
Howards Grove 63, Reedsville 52
La Crosse Central 62, Aquinas 54
Marquette University 59, Brookfield East 56
Menasha 83, Green Bay East 64
Milton 76, DeForest 59
Monticello 41, Albany 34
Mukwonago 71, Kettle Moraine 65
Muskego 66, Waukesha West 60
New Berlin West 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 50
New London 69, West De Pere 64
Nicolet 67, West Bend East 55
North Crawford 71, Kickapoo 40
Oak Creek 80, Kenosha Tremper 60
Oconomowoc 62, Wauwatosa West 58
Potosi 68, Benton 61
Racine St. Catherine’s 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52
Saint Thomas More 84, Racine Lutheran 57
Sauk Prairie 61, Edgewood 45
Seneca 74, Ithaca 63
Shorewood 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 50
Siren 72, Lake Holcombe 39
South Milwaukee 65, Greendale 57
Southwestern 60, Mineral Point 59
Stevens Point 73, Wausau East 61
Two Rivers 52, Chilton 48
Valders 70, Sheboygan Falls 47
Wauwatosa East 64, Menomonee Falls 55
West Allis Nathan Hale 73, Germantown 65
West Salem 87, Arcadia 37
Whitefish Bay 56, Slinger 33
Wilmot Union 77, Badger 62
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Blair-Taylor, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.
Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.
Iola-Scandinavia vs. Manawa, ppd.
Lac Courte Oreilles vs. Solon Springs, ppd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Sheboygan Area Luth., ccd.
Medford Area vs. Wausau West, ppd.
New Auburn vs. Luck, ppd.
Shell Lake vs. Clayton, ccd.
Winnebago Lutheran Academy vs. Lomira, ppd.
