Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 56, Three Lakes 43

Arrowhead 86, Waukesha South 49

Belleville 83, Waterloo 45

Catholic Memorial 74, Waukesha North 57

Cuba City 86, Darlington 66

De Soto 69, La Farge 47

Edgerton 71, Evansville 67

Elkhorn Area 57, Delavan-Darien 38

Franklin 71, Kenosha Bradford 57

Grafton 84, Hartford Union 68

Hamilton 79, Brookfield Central 58

Homestead 72, Cedarburg 67

Howards Grove 63, Reedsville 52

La Crosse Central 62, Aquinas 54

Marquette University 59, Brookfield East 56

Menasha 83, Green Bay East 64

Milton 76, DeForest 59

Monticello 41, Albany 34

Mukwonago 71, Kettle Moraine 65

Muskego 66, Waukesha West 60

New Berlin West 58, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 50

New London 69, West De Pere 64

Nicolet 67, West Bend East 55

North Crawford 71, Kickapoo 40

Oak Creek 80, Kenosha Tremper 60

Oconomowoc 62, Wauwatosa West 58

Potosi 68, Benton 61

Racine St. Catherine’s 63, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52

Saint Thomas More 84, Racine Lutheran 57

Sauk Prairie 61, Edgewood 45

Seneca 74, Ithaca 63

Shorewood 52, New Berlin Eisenhower 50

Siren 72, Lake Holcombe 39

South Milwaukee 65, Greendale 57

Southwestern 60, Mineral Point 59

Stevens Point 73, Wausau East 61

Two Rivers 52, Chilton 48

Valders 70, Sheboygan Falls 47

    • Wauwatosa East 64, Menomonee Falls 55

    West Allis Nathan Hale 73, Germantown 65

    West Salem 87, Arcadia 37

    Whitefish Bay 56, Slinger 33

    Wilmot Union 77, Badger 62

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Augusta vs. Blair-Taylor, ppd.

    Clear Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.

    Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.

    Iola-Scandinavia vs. Manawa, ppd.

    Lac Courte Oreilles vs. Solon Springs, ppd.

    Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Sheboygan Area Luth., ccd.

    Medford Area vs. Wausau West, ppd.

    New Auburn vs. Luck, ppd.

    Shell Lake vs. Clayton, ccd.

    Winnebago Lutheran Academy vs. Lomira, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

