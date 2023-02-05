AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 50, McCook 35

Arapahoe 46, Hitchcock County 29

Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35

Bellevue East 66, Omaha Benson 44

Bennington 67, Omaha North 32

Broken Bow 55, Ogallala 41

Chadron 30, Valentine 28

Columbus Scotus 54, Kearney Catholic 36

Fremont 41, Omaha South 39

Fullerton 47, Heartland Lutheran 9

Kearney 54, Lincoln Northeast 48

Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 35

Lincoln East 67, Omaha Northwest 39

Lincoln North Star 42, Gretna 35

Lincoln Southwest 34, Columbus 21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Syracuse 32

Malcolm 56, Yutan 47

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Anselmo-Merna 36

Norris 50, Omaha Westside 37

North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Cambridge 42

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Boys Town 24

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Nebraska City 25

Omaha Marian 53, Lincoln Southeast 50

Seward 55, Blair 34

Sidney 70, Scottsbluff 38

South Sioux City 46, Omaha Roncalli 40

Twin Loup 54, CWC 48

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Freeman 49, Palmyra 35

Third Place=

Falls City 47, Weeping Water 27

Fort Kearney Conference=

Third Place=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 47

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Wayne 50, Norfolk Catholic 35

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Third Place=

Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Elkhorn Valley 51

    • Southern Nebraska Conference=

    Third Place=

    Thayer Central 39, Centennial 31

    Twin Valley Conference=

    Consolation=

    Kenesaw 31, Franklin 16

    Western Trails Conference Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Bayard 51, Mitchell 17

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

