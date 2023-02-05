Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 50, McCook 35
Arapahoe 46, Hitchcock County 29
Beatrice 40, Wahoo 35
Bellevue East 66, Omaha Benson 44
Bennington 67, Omaha North 32
Broken Bow 55, Ogallala 41
Chadron 30, Valentine 28
Columbus Scotus 54, Kearney Catholic 36
Fremont 41, Omaha South 39
Fullerton 47, Heartland Lutheran 9
Kearney 54, Lincoln Northeast 48
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 35
Lincoln East 67, Omaha Northwest 39
Lincoln North Star 42, Gretna 35
Lincoln Southwest 34, Columbus 21
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 35, Syracuse 32
Malcolm 56, Yutan 47
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, Anselmo-Merna 36
Norris 50, Omaha Westside 37
North Platte St. Patrick’s 47, Cambridge 42
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 50, Boys Town 24
Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Nebraska City 25
Omaha Marian 53, Lincoln Southeast 50
Seward 55, Blair 34
Sidney 70, Scottsbluff 38
South Sioux City 46, Omaha Roncalli 40
Twin Loup 54, CWC 48
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Freeman 49, Palmyra 35
Third Place=
Falls City 47, Weeping Water 27
Fort Kearney Conference=
Third Place=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 47
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Wayne 50, Norfolk Catholic 35
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Elgin Public/Pope John 63, Elkhorn Valley 51
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Third Place=
Thayer Central 39, Centennial 31
Twin Valley Conference=
Consolation=
Kenesaw 31, Franklin 16
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Third Place=
Bayard 51, Mitchell 17
