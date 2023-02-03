Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 49, Perkins County, Neb. 33
Belleview Christian 83, Flatirons Academy 56
Berthoud 56, Weld Central 37
Centennial 60, Creede High School 43
Denver Christian 76, Clear Creek 40
Denver North 40, Evergreen High School 29
Flagler 67, Deer Trail 42
Fountain Valley School 39, Miami-Yoder 32
Gateway 48, Thornton 36
Hanover 48, Branson/Kim 36
Resurrection Christian 64, University 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/