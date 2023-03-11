AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Championship=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Lakeville South 66, Lakeville North 51

Section 2=

Eden Prairie 60, Chaska 42

Section 5=

Roseville 68, Maple Grove 62

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Stewartville 78, Austin 50

Section 2=

Marshall 61, St. Peter 45

Class AA=

Section 1=

Goodhue 78, Caledonia 58

Section 2=

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 40

Section 3=

New London-Spicer 44, Luverne 32

Section 4=

Minnehaha Academy 64, St. Croix Lutheran 44

Section 5=

Providence Academy 89, Holy Family Catholic 35

Section 6=

Albany 49, Sauk Centre 41

Section 7=

Crosby-Ironton 66, Pequot Lakes 58

Section 8=

Perham 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 44

Class A=

Section 1=

Hayfield 51, Grand Meadow 32

Section 2=

BOLD 54, Sleepy Eye 31

Section 3=

Minneota 60, Southwest Minnesota Christian 51

Section 4=

United Christian 66, Heritage Christian Academy 62, OT

Section 5=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Barnum 50

Section 6=

Underwood 64, Hancock 50

Section 7=

Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Cromwell 38

Section 8=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Fosston 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

