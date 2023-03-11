Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Lakeville South 66, Lakeville North 51
Section 2=
Eden Prairie 60, Chaska 42
Section 5=
Roseville 68, Maple Grove 62
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Stewartville 78, Austin 50
Section 2=
Marshall 61, St. Peter 45
Class AA=
Section 1=
Goodhue 78, Caledonia 58
Section 2=
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 40
Section 3=
New London-Spicer 44, Luverne 32
Section 4=
Minnehaha Academy 64, St. Croix Lutheran 44
Section 5=
Providence Academy 89, Holy Family Catholic 35
Section 6=
Albany 49, Sauk Centre 41
Section 7=
Crosby-Ironton 66, Pequot Lakes 58
Section 8=
Perham 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 44
Class A=
Section 1=
Hayfield 51, Grand Meadow 32
Section 2=
BOLD 54, Sleepy Eye 31
Section 3=
Minneota 60, Southwest Minnesota Christian 51
Section 4=
United Christian 66, Heritage Christian Academy 62, OT
Section 5=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Barnum 50
Section 6=
Underwood 64, Hancock 50
Section 7=
Mountain Iron-Buhl 67, Cromwell 38
Section 8=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Fosston 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/