    Thursday’s Scores

    The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    MSHSL State Tournament=

    Class 4A=

    Semifinal=

    Park Center 61, Eastview 56

    Wayzata 79, Lakeville North 77

    Third Place=

    White Bear Lake 68, Andover 64

    Class 3A=

    Fifth Place=

    Stewartville 56, St. Francis 55

    Semifinal=

    DeLaSalle 67, Orono 61

    Totino-Grace 70, Alexandria 59

    Class 2A=

    Fifth Place=

    Pequot Lakes 50, Maple River 43

    Class 1A=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Nevis 63, Border West 55

    Sacred Heart 59, Mankato Loyola 58

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

