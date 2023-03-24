March 24, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Park Center 61, Eastview 56
Wayzata 79, Lakeville North 77
Third Place=
White Bear Lake 68, Andover 64
Class 3A=
Fifth Place=
Stewartville 56, St. Francis 55
Semifinal=
DeLaSalle 67, Orono 61
Totino-Grace 70, Alexandria 59
Class 2A=
Fifth Place=
Pequot Lakes 50, Maple River 43
Class 1A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Nevis 63, Border West 55
Sacred Heart 59, Mankato Loyola 58
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/