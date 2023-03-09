March 9, 2023 GMT
Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regionals=
Class AAA=
Region 1=
Hampshire 53, Weir 46
North Marion 63, Keyser 61, 2OT
Region 2=
Elkins 58, East Fairmont 55
Fairmont Senior 77, Lincoln 39
Region 3=
Herbert Hoover 79, PikeView 60
Shady Spring 104, Lewis County 37
Region 4=
Ripley 78, Logan 66
Scott 65, Nitro 58
Class AAAA=
Region 1=
Bridgeport 49, Wheeling Park 48
Morgantown 89, Buckhannon-Upshur 26
Region 2=
Hedgesville 52, Musselman 41
Jefferson 66, Spring Mills 44
Region 3=
George Washington 72, Princeton 51
South Charleston 61, Oak Hill 50
Region 4=
Huntington 66, St. Albans 50
Parkersburg South 72, Cabell Midland 44
