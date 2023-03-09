AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regionals=

Class AAA=

Region 1=

Hampshire 53, Weir 46

North Marion 63, Keyser 61, 2OT

Region 2=

Elkins 58, East Fairmont 55

Fairmont Senior 77, Lincoln 39

Region 3=

Herbert Hoover 79, PikeView 60

Shady Spring 104, Lewis County 37

Region 4=

Ripley 78, Logan 66

Scott 65, Nitro 58

Class AAAA=

Region 1=

Bridgeport 49, Wheeling Park 48

Morgantown 89, Buckhannon-Upshur 26

Region 2=

Hedgesville 52, Musselman 41

Jefferson 66, Spring Mills 44

Region 3=

George Washington 72, Princeton 51

South Charleston 61, Oak Hill 50

Region 4=

Huntington 66, St. Albans 50

Parkersburg South 72, Cabell Midland 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

