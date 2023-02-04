AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arapahoe 65, Brady 47

Arlington 46, Conestoga 38

Bellevue East 62, Omaha North 19

Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 49

Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13

Chase County 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 44

Columbus 44, Grand Island 35

Dorchester 39, Giltner 12

Elkhorn North 55, York 9

Exeter/Milligan 42, Hampton 36

Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27

Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Lexington 20

Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14

High Plains Community 51, East Butler 29

Lincoln Christian 40, Norris 26

Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26

Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29

Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 45

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Hitchcock County 26

McCook 52, Ogallala 34

McCool Junction 65, Nebraska Lutheran 51

Millard South 71, Millard North 59

Millard West 54, Papillion-LaVista 30

Minden 56, Cozad 13

Nebraska Christian 61, Riverside 18

Omaha South 53, Omaha Burke 52, OT

Parkview Christian 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

Paxton 65, Sandhills Valley 63

Plattsmouth 44, Omaha Concordia 41

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 62, Chadron 36

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Ainsworth 33

Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49

Sidney 51, Gering 30

Southern Valley 57, Alma 47

Wahoo 56, Elkhorn 45

Wallace 47, Maxwell 33

Waverly 56, Aurora 36

Louplatte Conference Tournament=

    • Consolation=

    Wood River 68, Gibbon 10

    Semifinal=

    Centura 48, Ord 46

    Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

    St. Mary’s 59, Elkhorn Valley 39

    Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Shelton 53, Blue Hill 13

    Western Trails Conference Tournament=

    Semifinal=

    Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27

    Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

