Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arapahoe 65, Brady 47
Arlington 46, Conestoga 38
Bellevue East 62, Omaha North 19
Bellevue West 54, Omaha Marian 49
Cedar Bluffs 30, St. Edward 13
Chase County 50, North Platte St. Patrick’s 44
Columbus 44, Grand Island 35
Dorchester 39, Giltner 12
Elkhorn North 55, York 9
Exeter/Milligan 42, Hampton 36
Gothenburg 49, Valentine 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 40, Lexington 20
Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14
High Plains Community 51, East Butler 29
Lincoln Christian 40, Norris 26
Lincoln East 59, Norfolk 26
Lincoln Pius X 37, Lincoln North Star 29
Lincoln Southwest 48, Lincoln Northeast 45
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Hitchcock County 26
McCook 52, Ogallala 34
McCool Junction 65, Nebraska Lutheran 51
Millard South 71, Millard North 59
Millard West 54, Papillion-LaVista 30
Minden 56, Cozad 13
Nebraska Christian 61, Riverside 18
Omaha South 53, Omaha Burke 52, OT
Parkview Christian 38, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
Paxton 65, Sandhills Valley 63
Plattsmouth 44, Omaha Concordia 41
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 62, Chadron 36
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Ainsworth 33
Scottsbluff 58, Alliance 49
Sidney 51, Gering 30
Southern Valley 57, Alma 47
Wahoo 56, Elkhorn 45
Wallace 47, Maxwell 33
Waverly 56, Aurora 36
Louplatte Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Wood River 68, Gibbon 10
Semifinal=
Centura 48, Ord 46
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
St. Mary’s 59, Elkhorn Valley 39
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Shelton 53, Blue Hill 13
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bridgeport 68, Mitchell 27
Gordon/Rushville 59, Bayard 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/