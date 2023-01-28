Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 57, Timberlane 45
Bedford 88, Keene 38
Bishop Brady 56, Plymouth Regional 44
Bishop Guertin 80, Salem 43
Campbell 73, Fall Mountain 37
Colebrook 66, Lin-Wood 63
ConVal 62, Milford 57
Concord Christian 55, Franklin 49
Derryfield 71, Newmarket 52
Exeter 60, Portsmouth 43
Farmington 68, Wilton-Lyndeborough 21
Gilford 84, Berlin 37
Hopkinton 70, Somersworth 57
Kearsarge 57, Raymond 46
Kingswood 64, Kennett 61
Laconia 66, Coe-Brown 61
Littleton 71, Groveton 47
Mascenic Regional 58, Woodsville 51
Monadnock 50, Newport 49
Nashua North 84, Londonderry 55
Nashua South 60, Concord 55
Pelham 70, Hollis/Brookline 17
Pembroke Academy 69, Merrimack Valley 55
Pinkerton 94, Dover 57
Portsmouth Christian Academy 67, Mount Royal 16
Profile 54, Pittsburg 50
Prospect Mountain 46, Newfound Regional 38
Windham 55, Manchester Central 41
