Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 57, Timberlane 45

Bedford 88, Keene 38

Bishop Brady 56, Plymouth Regional 44

Bishop Guertin 80, Salem 43

Campbell 73, Fall Mountain 37

Colebrook 66, Lin-Wood 63

ConVal 62, Milford 57

Concord Christian 55, Franklin 49

Derryfield 71, Newmarket 52

Exeter 60, Portsmouth 43

Farmington 68, Wilton-Lyndeborough 21

Gilford 84, Berlin 37

Hopkinton 70, Somersworth 57

Kearsarge 57, Raymond 46

Kingswood 64, Kennett 61

Laconia 66, Coe-Brown 61

Littleton 71, Groveton 47

Mascenic Regional 58, Woodsville 51

Monadnock 50, Newport 49

Nashua North 84, Londonderry 55

Nashua South 60, Concord 55

Pelham 70, Hollis/Brookline 17

Pembroke Academy 69, Merrimack Valley 55

Pinkerton 94, Dover 57

Portsmouth Christian Academy 67, Mount Royal 16

Profile 54, Pittsburg 50

Prospect Mountain 46, Newfound Regional 38

Windham 55, Manchester Central 41

