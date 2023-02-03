Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 62, Mobridge-Pollock 34
Bon Homme 41, Parker 32
Centerville 65, Marty Indian 33
Crow Creek 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Custer 44, Hot Springs 33
Dakota Valley 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 86, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46
Dupree 42, McLaughlin 38
Faulkton 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 28
Freeman 53, Alcester-Hudson 27
Garretson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Hamlin 57, Castlewood 23
Hanson 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Hill City 40, Newell 32
Jones County 42, New Underwood 21
Lennox 54, Baltic 36
Leola/Frederick 43, Warner 39
Lyman 56, Highmore-Harrold 46
Milbank 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 28
Miller 62, Ipswich 21
Northwestern 47, Aberdeen Christian 33
Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 17
Platte-Geddes 42, Scotland 40
Redfield 49, Webster 31
Sisseton 63, Clark/Willow Lake 38
Timber Lake 60, Harding County 46
Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 44
Vermillion 62, Sioux Falls Christian 55
Viborg 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Wagner 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Wall 51, White River 31
Wessington Springs 50, Lower Brule 21
West Central 65, Tea Area 57
Wolsey-Wessington 59, DeSmet 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/