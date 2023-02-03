AP NEWS
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 62, Mobridge-Pollock 34

Bon Homme 41, Parker 32

Centerville 65, Marty Indian 33

Crow Creek 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Custer 44, Hot Springs 33

Dakota Valley 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 17

Dell Rapids St. Mary 86, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46

Dupree 42, McLaughlin 38

Faulkton 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 28

Freeman 53, Alcester-Hudson 27

Garretson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Hamlin 57, Castlewood 23

Hanson 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Hill City 40, Newell 32

Jones County 42, New Underwood 21

Lennox 54, Baltic 36

Leola/Frederick 43, Warner 39

Lyman 56, Highmore-Harrold 46

Milbank 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 28

Miller 62, Ipswich 21

Northwestern 47, Aberdeen Christian 33

Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 17

Platte-Geddes 42, Scotland 40

Redfield 49, Webster 31

Sisseton 63, Clark/Willow Lake 38

Timber Lake 60, Harding County 46

Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 44

Vermillion 62, Sioux Falls Christian 55

Viborg 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27

Wagner 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Wall 51, White River 31

Wessington Springs 50, Lower Brule 21

West Central 65, Tea Area 57

Wolsey-Wessington 59, DeSmet 54

