Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Flasher 73, Solen 27

Hankinson 69, Enderlin 38

Linton/HMB 65, Kidder County 42

Maple River 71, Tri-State 49

Max 54, Central McLean 47

Medina/P-B 54, South Border 42

Midway-Minto 84, Hatton-Northwood 44

Napoleon/G-S 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 45

New Salem-Almont 55, Center-Stanton 51

Park River-Fordville/Lankin 52, Larimore 46

Richland 40, Lisbon 33

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60, Northern Cass 54

NDHSAA Class A=

West Region=

Quarterfinal=

Century 84, Turtle Mountain 53

Jamestown 70, Mandan 64

Legacy 78, Bismarck 75

Minot 59, Williston 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

