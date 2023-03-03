Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Flasher 73, Solen 27
Hankinson 69, Enderlin 38
Linton/HMB 65, Kidder County 42
Maple River 71, Tri-State 49
Max 54, Central McLean 47
Medina/P-B 54, South Border 42
Midway-Minto 84, Hatton-Northwood 44
Napoleon/G-S 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 45
New Salem-Almont 55, Center-Stanton 51
Park River-Fordville/Lankin 52, Larimore 46
Richland 40, Lisbon 33
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 60, Northern Cass 54
NDHSAA Class A=
West Region=
Quarterfinal=
Century 84, Turtle Mountain 53
Jamestown 70, Mandan 64
Legacy 78, Bismarck 75
Minot 59, Williston 47
