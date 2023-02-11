Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 73, Jordan Valley 30
Ashland 57, Springfield 30
Baker 82, Ontario 28
Bandon 60, Monroe 45
Barlow 67, Sandy 66
Beaverton 64, Southridge 52
Bend 63, Caldera 45
Brookings-Harbor 61, Rogue River 42
Central Linn 67, Illinois Valley 43
Churchill 61, Eagle Point 56
Coquille 63, Glide 22
Corvallis 60, Lebanon 52
Country Christian 58, Columbia Christian 44
Cove 57, Pine Eagle 21
Crane 88, Monument/Dayville 11
Creswell 60, Sisters 41
Crow 41, McKenzie 27
Dallas 45, McKay 41
Douglas 56, South Umpqua 48
Dufur 61, Horizon Christian Hood River 34
East Linn Christian 69, Gold Beach 68
Echo 69, Elgin 37
Elkton 61, Pacific 20
Estacada 64, The Dalles 57
Forest Grove 70, Glencoe 42
Four Rivers Community School 52, Harper 48
Gervais 55, Culver 48
Gladstone 76, Madras 63
Grants Pass 73, South Eugene 69
Gresham 56, Central Catholic 40
Henley 55, Mazama 53
Heppner 60, Weston-McEwen 52
Hillsboro 53, Centennial 50
Imbler 50, Joseph 25
Ione/Arlington 56, Sherman 48
Junction City 56, Marist 31
La Salle 55, Hood River 35
Lakeview 72, St. Mary’s 63
Liberty 74, Century 61
Marshfield 60, Newport 55
McMinnville 59, Newberg 42
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 56, Wilsonville 55
Mountainside 63, Sunset 51
Myrtle Point 56, New Hope Christian 43
Nelson 78, David Douglas 57
Nixyaawii 88, Pilot Rock 37
North Bend 60, Cottage Grove 47
North Douglas 54, Days Creek 32
North Eugene 89, Crater 62
North Lake/Paisley 72, Gilchrist 27
Oakland 58, Lowell 27
Open Door 59, N. Clackamas Christian 25
Perrydale 53, C.S. Lewis 24
Phoenix 46, Klamath 29
Powder Valley 49, Wallowa 19
Prairie City 63, Huntington 48
Prospect 67, Central Christian 40
Redmond 61, Mountain View 60
Riddle 83, Yoncalla 74
Ridgeview 51, Summit 50
Scappoose 68, St. Helens 31
Sheldon 54, North Medford 50
South Albany 40, Silverton 37
South Wasco County 78, Klickitat, Wash. 40
Sprague 68, North Salem 43
Stanfield 71, Irrigon 18
Tigard 63, Lakeridge 46
Trinity 36, Damascus Christian 30
Trinity Lutheran 55, Chiloquin 19
Tualatin 75, Oregon City 66
Umatilla 52, Riverside 27
Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Camas Valley 51
Union 79, Griswold 42
Valor Christian 57, St. Stephens Academy 43
West Albany 58, Central 53
West Linn 101, Lake Oswego 61
West Salem 66, South Salem 63
Westside Christian 58, Seaside 32
Westview 81, Aloha 47
Willamette 56, Roseburg 47
Woodburn 59, Crescent Valley 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/