Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 73, Jordan Valley 30

Ashland 57, Springfield 30

Baker 82, Ontario 28

Bandon 60, Monroe 45

Barlow 67, Sandy 66

Beaverton 64, Southridge 52

Bend 63, Caldera 45

Brookings-Harbor 61, Rogue River 42

Central Linn 67, Illinois Valley 43

Churchill 61, Eagle Point 56

Coquille 63, Glide 22

Corvallis 60, Lebanon 52

Country Christian 58, Columbia Christian 44

Cove 57, Pine Eagle 21

Crane 88, Monument/Dayville 11

Creswell 60, Sisters 41

Crow 41, McKenzie 27

Dallas 45, McKay 41

Douglas 56, South Umpqua 48

Dufur 61, Horizon Christian Hood River 34

East Linn Christian 69, Gold Beach 68

Echo 69, Elgin 37

Elkton 61, Pacific 20

Estacada 64, The Dalles 57

Forest Grove 70, Glencoe 42

Four Rivers Community School 52, Harper 48

Gervais 55, Culver 48

Gladstone 76, Madras 63

Grants Pass 73, South Eugene 69

Gresham 56, Central Catholic 40

Henley 55, Mazama 53

Heppner 60, Weston-McEwen 52

Hillsboro 53, Centennial 50

Imbler 50, Joseph 25

Ione/Arlington 56, Sherman 48

Junction City 56, Marist 31

La Salle 55, Hood River 35

Lakeview 72, St. Mary’s 63

Liberty 74, Century 61

Marshfield 60, Newport 55

McMinnville 59, Newberg 42

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 56, Wilsonville 55

Mountainside 63, Sunset 51

Myrtle Point 56, New Hope Christian 43

    • Nelson 78, David Douglas 57

    Nixyaawii 88, Pilot Rock 37

    North Bend 60, Cottage Grove 47

    North Douglas 54, Days Creek 32

    North Eugene 89, Crater 62

    North Lake/Paisley 72, Gilchrist 27

    Oakland 58, Lowell 27

    Open Door 59, N. Clackamas Christian 25

    Perrydale 53, C.S. Lewis 24

    Phoenix 46, Klamath 29

    Powder Valley 49, Wallowa 19

    Prairie City 63, Huntington 48

    Prospect 67, Central Christian 40

    Redmond 61, Mountain View 60

    Riddle 83, Yoncalla 74

    Ridgeview 51, Summit 50

    Scappoose 68, St. Helens 31

    Sheldon 54, North Medford 50

    South Albany 40, Silverton 37

    South Wasco County 78, Klickitat, Wash. 40

    Sprague 68, North Salem 43

    Stanfield 71, Irrigon 18

    Tigard 63, Lakeridge 46

    Trinity 36, Damascus Christian 30

    Trinity Lutheran 55, Chiloquin 19

    Tualatin 75, Oregon City 66

    Umatilla 52, Riverside 27

    Umpqua Valley Christian 58, Camas Valley 51

    Union 79, Griswold 42

    Valor Christian 57, St. Stephens Academy 43

    West Albany 58, Central 53

    West Linn 101, Lake Oswego 61

    West Salem 66, South Salem 63

    Westside Christian 58, Seaside 32

    Westview 81, Aloha 47

    Willamette 56, Roseburg 47

    Woodburn 59, Crescent Valley 57

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

