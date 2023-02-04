AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 75, Dickinson 46

Central McLean 69, South Prairie-Max Co-op 36

Devils Lake 49, Fargo North 48

Fargo Davies 62, West Fargo Horace 41

Fargo Shanley 65, Wahpeton 59

Grafton 62, Cavalier 33

Grand Forks Red River 66, Grand Forks Central 16

Kenmare 54, New Town 18

Legacy 93, Watford City 32

North Border 43, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 37

Oakes 54, Linton/HMB 36

Sheyenne 88, Fargo South 35

Strasburg-Zeeland 53, Solen 38

Thompson 55, Rugby 45

Tioga 73, Minot North 60

West Fargo 88, Valley City 48

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 52, Richland 42

