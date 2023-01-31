AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 31, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Deary 43, Potlatch 33

Timberlake 68, Clark Fork 18

Class 1AD1=

District Tournament=

Butte County 50, Challis 33

Glenns Ferry 51, Castleford 36

Vision Charter 37, Gem State Adventist 30

Class 2A=

District Tournament=

Firth 44, W. Jefferson 33

Ririe 54, Salmon 32

Class 3A=

District Tournament=

Filer 64, Gooding 27

Kimberly 48, Buhl 18

Marsing 43, North Star Charter 24

Class 4A=

District Tournament=

Burley 42, Wood River 28

Class 5A=

District Tournament=

Middleton 55, Capital 36

___

