Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Deary 43, Potlatch 33
Timberlake 68, Clark Fork 18
Class 1AD1=
District Tournament=
Butte County 50, Challis 33
Glenns Ferry 51, Castleford 36
Vision Charter 37, Gem State Adventist 30
Class 2A=
District Tournament=
Firth 44, W. Jefferson 33
Ririe 54, Salmon 32
Class 3A=
District Tournament=
Filer 64, Gooding 27
Kimberly 48, Buhl 18
Marsing 43, North Star Charter 24
Class 4A=
District Tournament=
Burley 42, Wood River 28
Class 5A=
District Tournament=
Middleton 55, Capital 36
