BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

By The Associated PressFebruary 6, 2023 GMT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 17-1 100 1
2. Parkersburg South 11-4 84 2
3. George Washington 15-2 82 3
4. Huntington 14-2 74 4
5. Spring Mills 13-4 47 7
6. Greenbrier East 9-6 41 5
7. Jefferson 10-4 34 8
(tie) Hedgesville 15-4 34 6
9. South Charleston 11-5 19 10
10. Wheeling Park 11-5 18 9

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10) 14-3 100 1
2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 90 2
3. Ripley 15-1 77 3
4. East Fairmont 14-1 73 4
5. Logan 11-8 51 T7
6. Winfield 8-7 44 6
7. Scott 11-7 43 5
8. Herbert Hoover 12-6 31 9
9. Elkins 9-7 22 T7
10. Nitro 8-8 8 10

Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 17-0 98 1
2. Bluefield (1) 10-4 86 2
3. Chapmanville 14-1 83 3
4. South Harrison 15-1 71 4
5. Charleston Catholic 13-3 54 7
6. Wyoming East 11-5 40 6
7. Ravenswood 13-4 38 5
8. St. Marys 11-4 36 8
9. Poca 10-7 27 10
10. Wheeling Central 8-9 11 9

    • Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1.

    Class A

    1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1
    2. Webster County 13-3 85 2
    3. Tug Valley 13-3 81 3
    4. Tucker County 10-4 73 4
    5. Clay-Battelle 10-6 47 T7
    6. Cameron 9-7 43 5
    7. East Hardy 13-5 41 9
    8. Pendleton County 10-5 37 6
    9. Tolsia 12-6 20 NR
    10. Doddridge County 9-7 11 T7

    Others receiving votes: Madonna 5, St. Joseph 4, Tygarts Valley 3.

