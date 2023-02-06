BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 17-1 100 1 2. Parkersburg South 11-4 84 2 3. George Washington 15-2 82 3 4. Huntington 14-2 74 4 5. Spring Mills 13-4 47 7 6. Greenbrier East 9-6 41 5 7. Jefferson 10-4 34 8 (tie) Hedgesville 15-4 34 6 9. South Charleston 11-5 19 10 10. Wheeling Park 11-5 18 9

Others receiving votes: Bridgeport 7, St. Albans 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 2, Cabell Midland 2.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10) 14-3 100 1 2. Fairmont Senior 13-1 90 2 3. Ripley 15-1 77 3 4. East Fairmont 14-1 73 4 5. Logan 11-8 51 T7 6. Winfield 8-7 44 6 7. Scott 11-7 43 5 8. Herbert Hoover 12-6 31 9 9. Elkins 9-7 22 T7 10. Nitro 8-8 8 10

Others receiving votes: Weir 7, North Marion 2, Philip Barbour 2.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (9) 17-0 98 1 2. Bluefield (1) 10-4 86 2 3. Chapmanville 14-1 83 3 4. South Harrison 15-1 71 4 5. Charleston Catholic 13-3 54 7 6. Wyoming East 11-5 40 6 7. Ravenswood 13-4 38 5 8. St. Marys 11-4 36 8 9. Poca 10-7 27 10 10. Wheeling Central 8-9 11 9

Others receiving votes: Wirt County 5, Ritchie County 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 15-2 100 1 2. Webster County 13-3 85 2 3. Tug Valley 13-3 81 3 4. Tucker County 10-4 73 4 5. Clay-Battelle 10-6 47 T7 6. Cameron 9-7 43 5 7. East Hardy 13-5 41 9 8. Pendleton County 10-5 37 6 9. Tolsia 12-6 20 NR 10. Doddridge County 9-7 11 T7

Others receiving votes: Madonna 5, St. Joseph 4, Tygarts Valley 3.