AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman County 70, Beulah 55

Central Cass 69, Ellendale 32

Central McLean 62, Solen 41

Dickinson 85, Turtle Mountain 81

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 61, Thompson 56

Garrison 75, New Town 45

Grant County/Mott-Regent 59, Heart River 48

Hazen 65, Beach 60

Killdeer 64, Center-Stanton 46

Kindred 70, Edgeley/K-M 57

Lisbon 70, Napoleon/G-S 49

Maple River 55, Oakes 48

New Rockford-Sheyenne 74, Hatton-Northwood 52

Northern Cass 65, Cavalier 46

Standing Rock 77, Washburn 74

TGU 63, South Prairie 51

Wilton-Wing 79, New Salem-Almont 69

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.