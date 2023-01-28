Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 51, Rosholt 48
Amery 51, Ellsworth 37
Antigo 61, Medford Area 32
Appleton East 86, Appleton West 51
Aquinas 66, Holmen 24
Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51
Barron 52, Ladysmith 41
Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41
Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44
Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12
Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33
Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39
Bonduel 70, Amherst 33
Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43
Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 33
Brookwood 61, De Soto 25
Cadott 79, Thorp 56
Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48
Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Mayville 51
Clayton 54, Cornell 44
Colby 58, Greenwood 36
Colfax 60, Boyceville 17
Columbus Catholic 36, Rib Lake 17
Crandon 62, Three Lakes 22
Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43
Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 26
Dodgeland 47, Wayland Academy 46
Dominican 36, Racine Lutheran 27
East Troy 49, Jefferson 33
Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54
Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12
Elk Mound 42, Durand 32
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64, Hilbert 48
Evansville 65, Clinton 61
Fall Creek 51, Regis 44
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45
Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52
Gilman 44, Spencer 34
Grantsburg 72, Luck 23
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41
Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60
Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50
Gresham Community 50, Marion 24
Hayward 42, Cameron 19
Homestead 77, West Bend East 51
Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18
Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29
Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19
Janesville Parker 66, Madison East 56
Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 31
Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37
Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36
Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 59
Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 63
La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 32
Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45
Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 31
Lakeside Lutheran 51, Columbus 50
Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34
Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27
Luther 51, Cashton 43
Manawa 57, Menominee Indian 53
Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39
Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32
Martin Luther 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 24
McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62
McFarland 63, Brodhead 41
Menomonee Falls 68, Brookfield Central 48
Milwaukee DSHA 57, Wauwatosa East 55
Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 43
Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39
Mishicot 53, Reedsville 38
Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 42
Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49
Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25
Mukwonago 43, Waukesha North 30
Muskego 61, Catholic Memorial 48
Neenah 67, Appleton North 58
Neillsville 52, Loyal 24
New Auburn 59, Bruce 20
New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28
New Glarus 67, Cambridge 48
New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41
New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59
Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34
Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41
Northwood 36, Frederic 30
Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Preble 26
Oakfield 57, Horicon 23
Oconto 62, Algoma 48
Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41
Oostburg 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55
Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16
Pardeeville 37, Markesan 22
Pewaukee 93, West Allis Central 36
Poynette 52, Lodi 48
Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54
Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9
Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42
Randolph 67, Rio 39
River Valley 64, Richland Center 60
Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47
Sevastopol 55, Southern Door 23
Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Ozaukee 29
Siren 50, Clear Lake 45
South Shore 68, Mercer 18
Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39
St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28
St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62
Stevens Point 51, Wausau West 44
Sun Prairie 45, Beloit Memorial 42
Sun Prairie West 71, Janesville Craig 63
The Prairie School 74, Saint Thomas More 56
Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46
Two Rivers 44, Chilton 38
Unity 50, Shell Lake 26
Valders 66, Kiel 53
Verona Area 87, Madison West 21
Waterloo 50, Marshall 48
Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40
Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24
West Salem 59, Tomah 32
Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2
Whitefish Bay 66, West Bend West 46
Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28
Winneconne 48, Berlin 28
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mineral Point vs. Southwestern, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/