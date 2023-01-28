AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 51, Rosholt 48

Amery 51, Ellsworth 37

Antigo 61, Medford Area 32

Appleton East 86, Appleton West 51

Aquinas 66, Holmen 24

Arrowhead 79, Milwaukee King 51

Barron 52, Ladysmith 41

Bay Port 54, Ashwaubenon 41

Belleville 64, Wisconsin Heights 44

Black Hawk 48, Argyle 12

Blair-Taylor 75, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 33

Bloomer 42, Stanley-Boyd 39

Bonduel 70, Amherst 33

Brillion 51, Sheboygan Falls 43

Brookfield East 61, Hamilton 33

Brookwood 61, De Soto 25

Cadott 79, Thorp 56

Cedarburg 53, Grafton 48

Central Wisconsin Christian 58, Mayville 51

Clayton 54, Cornell 44

Colby 58, Greenwood 36

Colfax 60, Boyceville 17

Columbus Catholic 36, Rib Lake 17

Crandon 62, Three Lakes 22

Cumberland 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47

De Pere 73, Manitowoc Lincoln 43

Deerfield 46, Williams Bay 26

Dodgeland 47, Wayland Academy 46

Dominican 36, Racine Lutheran 27

East Troy 49, Jefferson 33

Eau Claire Memorial 65, River Falls 54

Edgerton 60, Big Foot 12

Elk Mound 42, Durand 32

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 64, Hilbert 48

Evansville 65, Clinton 61

Fall Creek 51, Regis 44

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 58, Gibraltar 45

Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52

Gilman 44, Spencer 34

Grantsburg 72, Luck 23

Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 41

Greendale 61, Brown Deer 60

    Greenfield 54, Shorewood 50

    Gresham Community 50, Marion 24

    Hayward 42, Cameron 19

    Homestead 77, West Bend East 51

    Hortonville 64, Oshkosh North 18

    Howards Grove 41, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

    Hudson 59, Chippewa Falls 29

    Independence 42, Eleva-Strum 19

    Janesville Parker 66, Madison East 56

    Johnson Creek 38, Parkview 31

    Kaukauna 46, Oshkosh West 39

    Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 59, Catholic Central 30

    Kettle Moraine Lutheran 46, Plymouth 37

    Kickapoo 60, La Farge 36

    Kimberly 62, Fond du Lac 59

    Kohler 67, Sheboygan Christian 63

    La Crosse Central 53, Tomah 32

    Lake Holcombe 65, Flambeau 45

    Lake Mills 56, Watertown Luther Prep 31

    Lakeside Lutheran 51, Columbus 50

    Laona-Wabeno 63, Florence 34

    Lourdes Academy 68, Hustisford 27

    Luther 51, Cashton 43

    Manawa 57, Menominee Indian 53

    Marinette 50, Oconto Falls 39

    Marshfield 62, D.C. Everest 32

    Martin Luther 64, Racine St. Catherine’s 24

    McDonell Central 68, Osseo-Fairchild 62

    McFarland 63, Brodhead 41

    Menomonee Falls 68, Brookfield Central 48

    Milwaukee DSHA 57, Wauwatosa East 55

    Milwaukee Lutheran 50, South Milwaukee 43

    Milwaukee North 44, Milwaukee South 39

    Mishicot 53, Reedsville 38

    Montello 59, Cambria-Friesland 42

    Monticello 59, Pecatonica 49

    Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25

    Mukwonago 43, Waukesha North 30

    Muskego 61, Catholic Memorial 48

    Neenah 67, Appleton North 58

    Neillsville 52, Loyal 24

    New Auburn 59, Bruce 20

    New Berlin Eisenhower 39, New Berlin West 28

    New Glarus 67, Cambridge 48

    New Holstein 52, Roncalli 41

    New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59

    Niagara 39, Norway, Mich. 34

    Nicolet 59, Hartford Union 41

    Northwood 36, Frederic 30

    Notre Dame 81, Green Bay Preble 26

    Oakfield 57, Horicon 23

    Oconto 62, Algoma 48

    Onalaska 55, La Crosse Logan 41

    Oostburg 79, Cedar Grove-Belgium 55

    Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16

    Pardeeville 37, Markesan 22

    Pewaukee 93, West Allis Central 36

    Poynette 52, Lodi 48

    Poynette 60, Wisconsin Heights 54

    Prairie Farm 97, Birchwood 9

    Prescott 53, Saint Croix Central 42

    Randolph 67, Rio 39

    River Valley 64, Richland Center 60

    Saint Francis 59, Augustine Prep 47

    Sevastopol 55, Southern Door 23

    Sheboygan Area Luth. 74, Ozaukee 29

    Siren 50, Clear Lake 45

    South Shore 68, Mercer 18

    Spring Valley 65, Glenwood City 39

    St. Croix Falls 76, Spooner 28

    St. Mary Catholic 67, Random Lake 62

    Stevens Point 51, Wausau West 44

    Sun Prairie 45, Beloit Memorial 42

    Sun Prairie West 71, Janesville Craig 63

    The Prairie School 74, Saint Thomas More 56

    Turtle Lake 71, Webster 46

    Two Rivers 44, Chilton 38

    Unity 50, Shell Lake 26

    Valders 66, Kiel 53

    Verona Area 87, Madison West 21

    Waterloo 50, Marshall 48

    Waukesha West 70, Oconomowoc 40

    Wautoma 37, Adams-Friendship 24

    West Salem 59, Tomah 32

    Westfield Area 80, Nekoosa 2

    Whitefish Bay 66, West Bend West 46

    Wild Rose 82, Port Edwards 28

    Winneconne 48, Berlin 28

    Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 43

    Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Iola-Scandinavia 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mineral Point vs. Southwestern, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

