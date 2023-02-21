Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Malvern Phelps 86, Academy of the New Church 67
Class 3A District III=
Quarterfinal=
Delone 59, York Catholic 55
Oley Valley 67, Brandywine Heights 53
Class 4A District III=
First Round=
Kennard-Dale 57, ELCO 50
Middletown 47, Schuylkill Valley 45
Class 5A District III=
First Round=
Exeter 72, Shippensburg 47
Hershey 57, Susquehannock 30
Mechanicsburg 52, Greencastle Antrim 44
Milton Hershey 75, Red Land 48
Muhlenberg 46, West York 39
Warwick 62, Donegal 38
WPIAL Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Mohawk 66, Derry 56
Neshannock 56, Keystone Oaks 43
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 75, Beaver Falls 67
Yough 46, Burrell 26
WPIAL Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Belle Vernon 81, Quaker Valley 55
Highlands 71, Elizabeth Forward 34
Laurel Highlands 69, Freeport 45
Pittsburgh North Catholic 53, Montour 41
South Allegheny 59, Beaver Area 57
Uniontown 69, Avonworth 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/