Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 72, Amery 58
Bangor 54, Royall 43
Blair-Taylor 72, Augusta 57
Brodhead 83, Clinton 63
Cambria-Friesland 55, Rio 37
Campbellsport 53, Laconia 44
Cashton 68, Wonewoc-Center 18
Chippewa Falls 62, New Richmond 55
Eau Claire Memorial 81, Menomonie 74
Fall River 71, Montello 47
Florence 50, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 45
Hillsboro 93, Brookwood 45
Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45
Kewaunee 81, Oconto 58
Lakeland 83, Wausau East 73
Mayville 73, Omro 72
Milw. Washington 57, Milwaukee North 51
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61
Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee King 74
Milwaukee South 64, Milw. Bay View 61
Necedah 70, New Lisbon 35
Niagara 82, Suring 35
Oneida Nation 56, Gillett 46
Pacelli 82, Laona-Wabeno 43
Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45
River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39
River Ridge 73, Highland 49
Saint Lawrence Seminary 50, Dodgeland 34
Shawano 48, Seymour 36
St. Marys Springs 82, Lomira 53
Turtle Lake 69, Luck 63
Valley Christian 63, Stockbridge 50
Wausaukee 64, Lena 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 84, North Fond du Lac 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dominican vs. Whitnall, ppd.
Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Milwaukee King, ccd.
Milwaukee Madison vs. Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall, ccd.
Tenor/Veritas Co-op vs. University Lake/Trinity, ccd.
___
