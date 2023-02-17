AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 72, Amery 58

Bangor 54, Royall 43

Blair-Taylor 72, Augusta 57

Brodhead 83, Clinton 63

Cambria-Friesland 55, Rio 37

Campbellsport 53, Laconia 44

Cashton 68, Wonewoc-Center 18

Chippewa Falls 62, New Richmond 55

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Menomonie 74

Fall River 71, Montello 47

Florence 50, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 45

Hillsboro 93, Brookwood 45

Hudson 49, Rice Lake 45

Kewaunee 81, Oconto 58

Lakeland 83, Wausau East 73

Mayville 73, Omro 72

Milw. Washington 57, Milwaukee North 51

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 78, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 61

Milwaukee Hamilton 79, Milwaukee King 74

Milwaukee South 64, Milw. Bay View 61

Necedah 70, New Lisbon 35

Niagara 82, Suring 35

Oneida Nation 56, Gillett 46

Pacelli 82, Laona-Wabeno 43

Prairie Farm 98, Lake Holcombe 45

River Falls 50, Eau Claire North 39

River Ridge 73, Highland 49

Saint Lawrence Seminary 50, Dodgeland 34

Shawano 48, Seymour 36

St. Marys Springs 82, Lomira 53

Turtle Lake 69, Luck 63

Valley Christian 63, Stockbridge 50

Wausaukee 64, Lena 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 84, North Fond du Lac 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dominican vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. Milwaukee King, ccd.

Milwaukee Madison vs. Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall, ccd.

Tenor/Veritas Co-op vs. University Lake/Trinity, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

