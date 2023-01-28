AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown 55, Lawrence 26

Atlantic City 50, Cedar Creek 15

Audubon 45, Camden Tech 26

Boonton 49, Hopatcong 20

Bound Brook 72, North Plainfield 55

Brick Memorial 45, Pinelands Regional 22

Brick Memorial 46, Toms River South 40

Bridgeton 66, Overbrook 45

Burlington City 48, Doane Academy 36

Calvary Christian 44, Spotswood 38

Carteret 52, Somerset Tech 48

Central Regional 41, Lacey 35

Cinnaminson 45, Delran 32

Clayton 49, Camden Academy Charter 36

Dunellen 31, Timothy Christian 30

Egg Harbor 51, Atlantic Tech 35

Ewing 69, Nottingham 21

Garfield 41, Ridgefield 20

Harrison 36, American History 21

Henry Hudson 40, Keyport 25

Highland Park 47, Metuchen 36

Hightstown 68, Trenton Central 45

Holy Cross Prep 53, Burlington Township 31

Holy Spirit 45, Sterling 38

Hudson Catholic 58, Snyder 30

Jackson Liberty 44, Donovan Catholic 38

Jackson Memorial 63, Southern 28

Leonia 45, Wallington 17

Mainland Regional 47, Wildwood Catholic 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester 51, Barnegat 40

Medford Tech 64, Riverside 16

Memorial 34, Weehawken 28

Middle Township 39, Ocean City 23

Montville 67, Ridge 51

Moorestown 46, Cherry Hill West 36

Moorestown Friends 43, Friends Select, Pa. 23

Morris Tech 43, Parsippany Hills 30

Morristown 54, South Brunswick 51

Sports

  • Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols' death

  • Rybakina meets Sabalenka in Australian Open women's final

  • Usain Bolt fires business manager over Jamaica fraud case

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    • New Egypt 55, Pennsauken 31

    New Milford 46, Cliffside Park 33

    North Arlington 38, Belleville 21

    Northern Burlington 33, Bordentown 29

    Notre Dame 53, Hamilton West 14

    Ocean Township 60, Lakewood 6

    Our Lady of Mercy 43, Vineland 36

    Palmyra 64, Florence 15

    Paterson Kennedy 65, Manchester Regional 5

    Piscataway Tech 48, Wardlaw-Hartridge 28

    Point Pleasant Beach 43, Keansburg 23

    Princeton 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35

    Randolph 62, North Star Academy 30

    Robbinsville 32, Hopewell Valley Central 25

    Schalick 38, Gateway 34

    Steinert 42, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 31

    Trenton Catholic 57, Pennington 49

    Wildwood 73, Glassboro 24

    Wood-Ridge 50, Butler 36

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.