Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown 55, Lawrence 26
Atlantic City 50, Cedar Creek 15
Audubon 45, Camden Tech 26
Boonton 49, Hopatcong 20
Bound Brook 72, North Plainfield 55
Brick Memorial 45, Pinelands Regional 22
Brick Memorial 46, Toms River South 40
Bridgeton 66, Overbrook 45
Burlington City 48, Doane Academy 36
Calvary Christian 44, Spotswood 38
Carteret 52, Somerset Tech 48
Central Regional 41, Lacey 35
Cinnaminson 45, Delran 32
Clayton 49, Camden Academy Charter 36
Dunellen 31, Timothy Christian 30
Egg Harbor 51, Atlantic Tech 35
Ewing 69, Nottingham 21
Garfield 41, Ridgefield 20
Harrison 36, American History 21
Henry Hudson 40, Keyport 25
Highland Park 47, Metuchen 36
Hightstown 68, Trenton Central 45
Holy Cross Prep 53, Burlington Township 31
Holy Spirit 45, Sterling 38
Hudson Catholic 58, Snyder 30
Jackson Liberty 44, Donovan Catholic 38
Jackson Memorial 63, Southern 28
Leonia 45, Wallington 17
Mainland Regional 47, Wildwood Catholic 33
Manchester 51, Barnegat 40
Medford Tech 64, Riverside 16
Memorial 34, Weehawken 28
Middle Township 39, Ocean City 23
Montville 67, Ridge 51
Moorestown 46, Cherry Hill West 36
Moorestown Friends 43, Friends Select, Pa. 23
Morris Tech 43, Parsippany Hills 30
Morristown 54, South Brunswick 51
New Egypt 55, Pennsauken 31
New Milford 46, Cliffside Park 33
North Arlington 38, Belleville 21
Northern Burlington 33, Bordentown 29
Notre Dame 53, Hamilton West 14
Ocean Township 60, Lakewood 6
Our Lady of Mercy 43, Vineland 36
Palmyra 64, Florence 15
Paterson Kennedy 65, Manchester Regional 5
Piscataway Tech 48, Wardlaw-Hartridge 28
Point Pleasant Beach 43, Keansburg 23
Princeton 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35
Randolph 62, North Star Academy 30
Robbinsville 32, Hopewell Valley Central 25
Schalick 38, Gateway 34
Steinert 42, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 31
Trenton Catholic 57, Pennington 49
Wildwood 73, Glassboro 24
Wood-Ridge 50, Butler 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/