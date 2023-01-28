AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Co.-Scottsville 51, Marshall Co. 49

Anderson Co. 71, Simon Kenton 46

Beechwood 49, Trimble Co. 43

Bethlehem 76, Whitefield Academy 43

Bishop Brossart 54, Scott Co. 45

Boone Co. 56, Oldham County 45

Bourbon Co. 69, Shelby Co. 68

Boyle Co. 42, Lex. Sayre 25

Cordia 39, Red Bird 19

Cordia def. Fairview, forfeit

Dayton 66, St. Patrick 27

Eminence, Ind. 42, Eminence 28

Garrard Co. 51, Thomas Nelson 47

Henry Co. 38, Whitesville Trinity 28

Highlands 66, Bellevue 19

Highlands Latin 41, Oneida Baptist 28

Lewis Co. 68, Harrison Co. 52

Madisonville 58, Lyon Co. 44

Magoffin Co. 49, East Ridge 42

Murray 65, Fort Campbell 15

Newport Central Catholic 66, Ludlow 56

North Laurel 50, Owensboro Catholic 45

Notre Dame 51, Mason Co. 22

Paris 76, West Carter 40

Pike Co. Central 68, Breathitt Co. 54

Portsmouth W., Ohio 52, Greenup Co. 45

Pulaski Co. 69, Perry Co. Central 33

Russell 63, Ryle 48

South Laurel 72, Bell Co. 71

St. Henry 34, Scott 24

Wayne Co. 55, Model 25

West Jessamine 41, Lex. Bryan Station 37

Williamsburg 61, Burgin 49

Wolfe Co. 56, Bluegrass United Home 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

