Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Co.-Scottsville 51, Marshall Co. 49
Anderson Co. 71, Simon Kenton 46
Beechwood 49, Trimble Co. 43
Bethlehem 76, Whitefield Academy 43
Bishop Brossart 54, Scott Co. 45
Boone Co. 56, Oldham County 45
Bourbon Co. 69, Shelby Co. 68
Boyle Co. 42, Lex. Sayre 25
Cordia 39, Red Bird 19
Cordia def. Fairview, forfeit
Dayton 66, St. Patrick 27
Eminence, Ind. 42, Eminence 28
Garrard Co. 51, Thomas Nelson 47
Henry Co. 38, Whitesville Trinity 28
Highlands 66, Bellevue 19
Highlands Latin 41, Oneida Baptist 28
Lewis Co. 68, Harrison Co. 52
Madisonville 58, Lyon Co. 44
Magoffin Co. 49, East Ridge 42
Murray 65, Fort Campbell 15
Newport Central Catholic 66, Ludlow 56
North Laurel 50, Owensboro Catholic 45
Notre Dame 51, Mason Co. 22
Paris 76, West Carter 40
Pike Co. Central 68, Breathitt Co. 54
Portsmouth W., Ohio 52, Greenup Co. 45
Pulaski Co. 69, Perry Co. Central 33
Russell 63, Ryle 48
South Laurel 72, Bell Co. 71
St. Henry 34, Scott 24
Wayne Co. 55, Model 25
West Jessamine 41, Lex. Bryan Station 37
Williamsburg 61, Burgin 49
Wolfe Co. 56, Bluegrass United Home 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/