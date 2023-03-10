AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A State=

Quarterfinal=

Hamlin 42, Flandreau 32

Red Cloud 76, Lakota Tech 55

Sisseton 58, Sioux Falls Christian 47

Wagner 67, Rapid City Christian 47

Class AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

Pierre T F Riggs High School 42, Rapid City Stevens 34

Sioux Falls Jefferson 50, Mitchell 34

Sioux Falls Washington 48, Watertown 24

Class B State=

Quarterfinal=

Ethan 55, Castlewood 53, OT

Viborg-Hurley 64, Howard 46

Wall 58, Sully Buttes 50

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Jones County 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.