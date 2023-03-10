March 10, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A State=
Quarterfinal=
Hamlin 42, Flandreau 32
Red Cloud 76, Lakota Tech 55
Sisseton 58, Sioux Falls Christian 47
Wagner 67, Rapid City Christian 47
Class AA State=
Quarterfinal=
Harrisburg 53, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41
Pierre T F Riggs High School 42, Rapid City Stevens 34
Sioux Falls Jefferson 50, Mitchell 34
Sioux Falls Washington 48, Watertown 24
Class B State=
Quarterfinal=
Ethan 55, Castlewood 53, OT
Viborg-Hurley 64, Howard 46
Wall 58, Sully Buttes 50
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Jones County 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/