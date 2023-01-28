AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 50, Moweaqua Central A&M 29

Amboy 47, Mendota 21

Arcola 45, Marshall 41

Benton 46, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 43

Byron 49, Marengo 32

Chicago (Lane) 59, Morgan Park 52

Christopher 57, Vienna 39

Edwards County 50, Olney (Richland County) 35

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Pana 56

Fieldcrest 60, Peotone 42

Galesburg 64, United Township High School 38

Geneva 79, Batavia 53

Glenbrook North 35, Palatine 27

Grant 41, Wauconda 29

Grayslake Central 66, Round Lake 50

Grayslake North 52, Antioch 46

Hall 32, Ottawa Marquette 29

Hamilton County 38, West Frankfort 18

Highland Park 39, Regina 26

Hononegah 50, Dixon 32

Hyde Park 49, Amundsen 34

Illinois Valley Central 36, Williamsville 17

La Salle-Peru 57, St. Bede 26

Lena-Winslow 40, Lanark Eastland 36

Lincoln 77, Charleston 15

Lisle (Benet Academy) 70, Joliet Catholic 34

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Effingham 43

Marion 52, Cahokia 39

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37

Metea Valley 60, Bartlett 38

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 40, Illini West (Carthage) 35

Nashville 47, Breese Mater Dei 38

Neoga 58, Robinson 52

New Trier 32, Lake Zurich 31

Newton 56, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 53

Northside Prep 51, Brooks Academy 40

Oneida (ROWVA) 60, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 34

Oregon 51, Dakota 27

    • Quincy 35, Sterling 33

    Roanoke-Benson 66, Heyworth 53

    Rolling Meadows 61, Glenbrook South 51

    Sherrard 54, Princeton 45

    Stagg 50, Reavis 37

    Stillman Valley 58, Ashton-Franklin Center 37

    Taft 57, Simeon 44

    Taylorville 45, Mt. Zion 36

    Tolono Unity 36, Stanford Olympia 33

    Westmont 59, Walther Christian Academy 50

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Goreville vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

