Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 50, Moweaqua Central A&M 29
Amboy 47, Mendota 21
Arcola 45, Marshall 41
Benton 46, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 43
Byron 49, Marengo 32
Chicago (Lane) 59, Morgan Park 52
Christopher 57, Vienna 39
Edwards County 50, Olney (Richland County) 35
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Pana 56
Fieldcrest 60, Peotone 42
Galesburg 64, United Township High School 38
Geneva 79, Batavia 53
Glenbrook North 35, Palatine 27
Grant 41, Wauconda 29
Grayslake Central 66, Round Lake 50
Grayslake North 52, Antioch 46
Hall 32, Ottawa Marquette 29
Hamilton County 38, West Frankfort 18
Highland Park 39, Regina 26
Hononegah 50, Dixon 32
Hyde Park 49, Amundsen 34
Illinois Valley Central 36, Williamsville 17
La Salle-Peru 57, St. Bede 26
Lena-Winslow 40, Lanark Eastland 36
Lincoln 77, Charleston 15
Lisle (Benet Academy) 70, Joliet Catholic 34
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Effingham 43
Marion 52, Cahokia 39
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 37
Metea Valley 60, Bartlett 38
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 40, Illini West (Carthage) 35
Nashville 47, Breese Mater Dei 38
Neoga 58, Robinson 52
New Trier 32, Lake Zurich 31
Newton 56, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 53
Northside Prep 51, Brooks Academy 40
Oneida (ROWVA) 60, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 34
Oregon 51, Dakota 27
Quincy 35, Sterling 33
Roanoke-Benson 66, Heyworth 53
Rolling Meadows 61, Glenbrook South 51
Sherrard 54, Princeton 45
Stagg 50, Reavis 37
Stillman Valley 58, Ashton-Franklin Center 37
Taft 57, Simeon 44
Taylorville 45, Mt. Zion 36
Tolono Unity 36, Stanford Olympia 33
Westmont 59, Walther Christian Academy 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Goreville vs. Trico, ccd.
