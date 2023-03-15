AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 1A=

Second Round=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 74, La Academia Partnership Charter 62

Carlynton 49, Elk County Catholic 44

Chester Charter 56, Northumberland Christian 38

Farrell 86, Harmony 65

Imani Christian Academy 80, Union 48

Linville Hill 50, The City School 42

Phil-Montgomery Christian 57, Mount Calvary 46

Union Area 51, Cameron County 37

PIAA Class 4A=

Second Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 49, Cardinal O’Hara 46

Eastern York 75, Overbrook 54

Laurel Highlands 57, Hampton 50

Lincoln Park Charter 84, Highlands 72

Neumann-Goretti 74, Bethlehem Catholic 49

Uniontown 67, Littlestown 46

PIAA Class 5A=

Second Round=

Archbishop Ryan 59, West Chester East 46

Erie Cathedral Prep 66, Mars 54

Exeter 66, Mechanicsburg 49

Imhotep Charter 68, Muhlenberg 32

Penn Hills 50, Hershey 42

Peters Township 58, Lampeter-Strasburg 56

Radnor 75, West Philadelphia 61

