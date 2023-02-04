Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 55, Erath 19
Amite 64, Bogalusa 44
Avoyelles Charter 54, Harrisonburg 36
Calvary Baptist Academy 44, Lakeside 29
Church Point 72, Port Barre 39
Covenant Christian Academy 48, Vermilion Catholic 46
DeRidder 39, Eunice 30
Denham Springs 59, East Ascension 58
Destrehan 49, Central Lafourche 40
Dominican 43, Kenner Discovery 33
Donaldsonville 66, Berwick 18
Dunham 51, Northeast 38
East Beauregard 55, Oberlin 51
Geo Next Generation 59, Carver 45
Grand Lake 62, Vinton 32
Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 39
Hanson Memorial 63, Jeanerette 32
Haughton 51, Southwood 26
Istrouma 49, McKinley 43
JS Clark Leadership Academy 61, Midland 53
Jena 40, Bolton 38
John Curtis Christian 70, St. Mary’s Academy 17
Lafayette 45, Acadiana 10
Lafayette Christian Academy 80, David Thibodaux 31
Lake Arthur 59, Welsh 18
Leesville 53, LaGrange 46
Liberty 59, St. Joseph’s Academy 46
Loyola Prep 39, North Caddo 15
Merryville 62, Basile 17
Montgomery 37, St. Mary’s Academy 20
Natchitoches Central 51, C.E. Byrd 44
Negreet 36, Stanley 20
North Central 54, Pointe Coupee Catholic 23
North DeSoto 43, Bossier 26
Northlake Christian 35, Pope John Paul 32
Northshore 50, Hammond 49
Northwest 49, Iota 34
Oak Grove 54, Ferriday 37
Oakdale 59, Pickering 24
Ouachita Christian 42, St. Frederick Catholic 15
Phoenix 38, De La Salle 35
Plaquemine 41, Brusly 37
Pleasant Hill 52, Summerfield 49
Ponchatoula 78, Fontainebleau 45
Rosepine 74, Holy Savior Menard 65
Saline 50, Calvin 37
Simsboro 56, Choudrant 45
Slidell 50, Covington 23
South Beauregard 68, Kinder 29
Southside 55, Comeaux 16
St. Edmund Catholic 39, Westminster Christian 36
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 12
Sterlington 47, Union Parish 46
Sulphur 43, New Iberia 36
Tioga 53, Sacred Heart 42
Walker 73, Live Oak 19
Washington-Marion 51, RHS 32
West Monroe 53, West Ouachita 37
White Castle 48, St. John 35
Wossman 68, Bastrop 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lena Northwood vs. Family Christian Academy, ccd.
Pine Prairie vs. Opelousas, ccd.
West St. John vs. First Baptist Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/