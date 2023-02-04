AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 55, Erath 19

Amite 64, Bogalusa 44

Avoyelles Charter 54, Harrisonburg 36

Calvary Baptist Academy 44, Lakeside 29

Church Point 72, Port Barre 39

Covenant Christian Academy 48, Vermilion Catholic 46

DeRidder 39, Eunice 30

Denham Springs 59, East Ascension 58

Destrehan 49, Central Lafourche 40

Dominican 43, Kenner Discovery 33

Donaldsonville 66, Berwick 18

Dunham 51, Northeast 38

East Beauregard 55, Oberlin 51

Geo Next Generation 59, Carver 45

Grand Lake 62, Vinton 32

Hahnville 41, Thibodaux 39

Hanson Memorial 63, Jeanerette 32

Haughton 51, Southwood 26

Istrouma 49, McKinley 43

JS Clark Leadership Academy 61, Midland 53

Jena 40, Bolton 38

John Curtis Christian 70, St. Mary’s Academy 17

Lafayette 45, Acadiana 10

Lafayette Christian Academy 80, David Thibodaux 31

Lake Arthur 59, Welsh 18

Leesville 53, LaGrange 46

Liberty 59, St. Joseph’s Academy 46

Loyola Prep 39, North Caddo 15

Merryville 62, Basile 17

Montgomery 37, St. Mary’s Academy 20

Natchitoches Central 51, C.E. Byrd 44

Negreet 36, Stanley 20

North Central 54, Pointe Coupee Catholic 23

North DeSoto 43, Bossier 26

Northlake Christian 35, Pope John Paul 32

Northshore 50, Hammond 49

Northwest 49, Iota 34

Oak Grove 54, Ferriday 37

Oakdale 59, Pickering 24

    • Ouachita Christian 42, St. Frederick Catholic 15

    Phoenix 38, De La Salle 35

    Plaquemine 41, Brusly 37

    Pleasant Hill 52, Summerfield 49

    Ponchatoula 78, Fontainebleau 45

    Rosepine 74, Holy Savior Menard 65

    Saline 50, Calvin 37

    Simsboro 56, Choudrant 45

    Slidell 50, Covington 23

    South Beauregard 68, Kinder 29

    Southside 55, Comeaux 16

    St. Edmund Catholic 39, Westminster Christian 36

    St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 12

    Sterlington 47, Union Parish 46

    Sulphur 43, New Iberia 36

    Tioga 53, Sacred Heart 42

    Walker 73, Live Oak 19

    Washington-Marion 51, RHS 32

    West Monroe 53, West Ouachita 37

    White Castle 48, St. John 35

    Wossman 68, Bastrop 44

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lena Northwood vs. Family Christian Academy, ccd.

    Pine Prairie vs. Opelousas, ccd.

    West St. John vs. First Baptist Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

