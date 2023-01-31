Monday’s Scores

Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyd Co. 70, Russell 57

Bracken Co. 66, RULH, Ohio 18

Burgin 35, Model 29

Clay Co. 56, Lee Co. 39

Greenup Co. 55, West Carter 36

Hazard 61, Leslie Co. 57

Knott Co. Central 53, Letcher County Central 43

Lou. Holy Cross 71, Lou. Southern 27

Lou. Male 70, Franklin Co. 57

Martin County 68, Tug Valley, W.Va. 33

North Laurel 66, Somerset 40

Paintsville 52, Raceland 50

Rockcastle Co. 64, Whitley Co. 32

Simon Kenton 73, Montgomery Co. 50

Thomas Nelson 51, Lou. Collegiate 28

Trigg Co. 40, University Heights 36

Walton-Verona 79, Boone Co. 54

Wolfe Co. 63, Estill Co. 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butler Co. vs. Glasgow, ccd.

Christian Educational Consortium vs. Collins, ccd.

Dawson Springs vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.

Hancock Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd.

Mason Co. vs. George Rogers Clark, ccd.

Muhlenberg County vs. Henderson Co., ccd.

North Hardin vs. Owensboro Catholic, ccd.

Spencer Co. vs. Marion Co., ccd.

Webster Co. vs. Owensboro, ccd.

