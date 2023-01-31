Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyd Co. 70, Russell 57
Bracken Co. 66, RULH, Ohio 18
Burgin 35, Model 29
Clay Co. 56, Lee Co. 39
Greenup Co. 55, West Carter 36
Hazard 61, Leslie Co. 57
Knott Co. Central 53, Letcher County Central 43
Lou. Holy Cross 71, Lou. Southern 27
Lou. Male 70, Franklin Co. 57
Martin County 68, Tug Valley, W.Va. 33
North Laurel 66, Somerset 40
Paintsville 52, Raceland 50
Rockcastle Co. 64, Whitley Co. 32
Simon Kenton 73, Montgomery Co. 50
Thomas Nelson 51, Lou. Collegiate 28
Trigg Co. 40, University Heights 36
Walton-Verona 79, Boone Co. 54
Wolfe Co. 63, Estill Co. 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butler Co. vs. Glasgow, ccd.
Christian Educational Consortium vs. Collins, ccd.
Dawson Springs vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.
Hancock Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd.
Mason Co. vs. George Rogers Clark, ccd.
Muhlenberg County vs. Henderson Co., ccd.
North Hardin vs. Owensboro Catholic, ccd.
Spencer Co. vs. Marion Co., ccd.
Webster Co. vs. Owensboro, ccd.
___
