Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antioch 64, Wauconda 58
Athens 45, North-Mac 38
Batavia 49, St. Charles East 39
Breese Mater Dei 61, Miller Career, Mo. 34
Carterville 51, Herrin 38
Chicago Resurrection 59, De La Salle 38
Dixon 54, Plainfield North 48
Grayslake North 47, Lakes Community 38
Hamilton County 36, Pinckneyville 34
Illinois Valley Central 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 20
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 59, Joliet West 52
Lake Zurich 37, Palatine 27
Libertyville 45, New Trier 36
Lincoln 61, Collinsville 27
Lisle (Benet Academy) 50, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40
Lisle 53, Holy Trinity 36
Machesney Park Harlem 32, DeKalb 25
Marist 59, Joliet Catholic 28
Metro-East Lutheran 40, Springfield Lutheran 33
Nazareth 48, Carmel 24
Normal Community 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 26
Normal West 42, Bloomington 34
Oneida (ROWVA) 61, Peoria Heights (Quest) 56
Orion 36, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 33
Payton 56, North Shore Country Day 36
Peoria (H.S.) 81, Urbana 24
Peoria Notre Dame 69, Champaign Central 29
Peotone 60, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 39
Princeton 52, La Salle-Peru 49
Prospect 73, Stevenson 58
Richwoods 74, Danville 25
Rock Island Alleman 45, Galesburg 42
Sandoval 57, Red Hill 31
Serena 50, Ottawa Marquette 35
St. Laurence 56, Rosary 42
Stagg 51, Joliet Central 43
Taft 49, Maine West 40
Taylorville 59, Mount Vernon 54
Westmont 55, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 39
York 50, Oswego East 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/