Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eden Christian 66, Burgettstown 43
George School 73, Malvern Prep 63
Line Mountain 41, Muncy 33
Mid Valley 49, Dunmore 33
North Penn/Liberty 51, Lourdes Regional 50
Portage Area 82, Conemaugh Valley 62
Richland 73, Philipsburg-Osceola 35
Solebury 77, Malvern Phelps 65
Solid Rock Christian, N.J. 47, Bethel Baptist 38
St. Joseph’s Catholic 73, Penns Manor 45
Sullivan County 68, Bucktail 36
West Philadelphia 58, Constitution 52
Class 1A District I=
Chester Charter 58, Plumstead Christian 44
Class 1A District III=
First Round=
Coventry Christian 59, Conestoga Christian 42
Class 4A District I=
Bishop Shanahan 62, Pope John Paul II 44
Collegium Charter School 83, Springfield Montco 61
Class 6A District I=
Central Bucks East 59, Abington 46
North Penn 64, Coatesville 60
Spring-Ford 55, West Chester Henderson 47
Upper Darby 55, Perkiomen Valley 45
Class 6A District III=
First Round=
Central York 86, Dallastown Area 53
Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 56
Waynesboro 59, Red Lion 41
West Lawn Wilson 48, Cedar Crest 40
WPIAL Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Aliquippa 75, Laurel 33
Bishop Canevin 72, South Side 46
Clairton 53, Fort Cherry 46
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Braddock Hills 45
Northgate 89, Jeannette 65
Serra Catholic 79, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 68
Shenango 59, Chartiers-Houston High School 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/