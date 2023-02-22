AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eden Christian 66, Burgettstown 43

George School 73, Malvern Prep 63

Line Mountain 41, Muncy 33

Mid Valley 49, Dunmore 33

North Penn/Liberty 51, Lourdes Regional 50

Portage Area 82, Conemaugh Valley 62

Richland 73, Philipsburg-Osceola 35

Solebury 77, Malvern Phelps 65

Solid Rock Christian, N.J. 47, Bethel Baptist 38

St. Joseph’s Catholic 73, Penns Manor 45

Sullivan County 68, Bucktail 36

West Philadelphia 58, Constitution 52

Class 1A District I=

Chester Charter 58, Plumstead Christian 44

Class 1A District III=

First Round=

Coventry Christian 59, Conestoga Christian 42

Class 4A District I=

Bishop Shanahan 62, Pope John Paul II 44

Collegium Charter School 83, Springfield Montco 61

Class 6A District I=

Central Bucks East 59, Abington 46

North Penn 64, Coatesville 60

Spring-Ford 55, West Chester Henderson 47

Upper Darby 55, Perkiomen Valley 45

Class 6A District III=

First Round=

Central York 86, Dallastown Area 53

Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 56

Waynesboro 59, Red Lion 41

West Lawn Wilson 48, Cedar Crest 40

WPIAL Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Aliquippa 75, Laurel 33

Bishop Canevin 72, South Side 46

Clairton 53, Fort Cherry 46

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Northgate 89, Jeannette 65

Serra Catholic 79, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 68

Shenango 59, Chartiers-Houston High School 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

