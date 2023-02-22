AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 72, Churubusco 29

Angola 66, E. Noble 59

Beech Grove 62, Decatur Central 60

Bethesda Christian 71, Covenant Christian 58

Bloomfield 63, Bloomington South 62

Boonville 78, Tell City 44

Brownstown 67, New Albany 45

Carmel 65, Indpls Brebeuf 43

Carroll (Flora) 59, Western 53

Cass 53, Twin Lakes 42

Center Grove 61, Brownsburg 60

Christel House Manual 79, Seton Catholic 53

Clarksville 71, Austin 68

Clinton Central 58, Elwood 52

Clinton Prairie 67, Monrovia 57

Concord 60, Glenn 48

Connersville 51, Northeastern 33

Corydon 65, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56

Cowan 85, Union (Modoc) 21

Crown Point 93, Hammond Morton 47

Daleville 51, Alexandria 50

DeKalb 48, Heritage 37

Eastern Hancock 61, Pendleton Hts. 57

Ev. Day 95, Washington Catholic 45

Evansville Mater Dei 45, Evansville Central 39

Evansville North 64, Evansville Memorial 57

Fountain Central 59, Sheridan 49

Frankton 64, Knightstown 44

Fremont 72, Westview 66

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Leo 50

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48, Lakeland Christian 42

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 49, Bellmont 41

Ft. Wayne Luers 84, New Haven 58

Gibson Southern 51, Forest Park 41

Greensburg 70, N. Decatur 64

Greenwood 56, Indian Creek 43

Guerin Catholic 63, University 54

Hammond Noll 76, Lighthouse CPA 43

    • Hauser 75, Columbus Christian 39

    Henryville 87, Bloomington Lighthouse 58

    Heritage Christian 71, Indpls Park Tudor 64

    Hobart 65, Whiting 37

    Indpls Ben Davis 63, Penn 52

    Indpls Cathedral 67, Zionsville 55

    Indpls Chatard 67, Indpls Tech 38

    Indpls N. Central 73, Fishers 62

    Jeffersonville 72, Madison 49

    Jennings Co. 50, Scottsburg 45

    Kouts 67, River Forest 39

    Lafayette Catholic 56, Crawfordsville 38

    Lafayette Jeff 60, Illiana Christian 32

    Lakeland 67, LaPorte LaLumiere 66

    Lanesville 80, Crothersville 38

    Lawrence North 67, Hamilton Southeastern 36

    Liberty Christian 75, Indpls Irvington 34

    Linton 68, Evansville Reitz 40

    Logansport 50, Culver 35

    Madison-Grant 61, Muncie Burris 58

    Manchester 71, Whitko 46

    Martinsville 56, Avon 52

    Michigan City Marquette 69, Gary West 68

    Milan 55, Madison Shawe 31

    Mishawaka Marian 66, Elkhart 41

    Mitchell 47, Shoals 44

    N. Putnam 52, N. Montgomery 42

    New Castle 55, Lapel 51

    Noblesville 69, Mississinewa 28

    NorthWood 62, S. Bend Washington 34

    Northridge 66, Fairfield 54

    Oak Hill 38, Northwestern 30

    Paoli 49, N. Harrison 33

    Parke Heritage 53, Southmont 43

    Penn 85, Mishawaka 44

    Plymouth 58, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 56

    Portage 64, Lake Station 61

    Princeton 54, Heritage Hills 48

    Providence 73, New Washington 37

    S. Bend Clay 60, Elkhart Christian 50

    S. Bend Riley 61, Bowman Academy 59, OT

    S. Dearborn 84, Community Christian 63

    S. Spencer 74, Christian Academy 40

    Seymour 57, Shelbyville 44

    Shakamak 64, W. Vigo 58

    Southern Wells 67, Wes-Del 64

    Southwestern (Hanover) 68, Charlestown 59

    Southwood 74, Eastbrook 44

    Sullivan 76, S. Vermillion 50

    Terre Haute South 64, Vincennes 52

    Tippecanoe Valley 57, Warsaw 56

    Tri 52, Hagerstown 45

    Triton 43, Bremen 42

    Vincennes (South Knox— 60, Pike Central 58

    W. Noble 52, Goshen 44

    Warren Central 70, Indpls Pike 47

    Westfield 59, Frankfort 32

    Westville 90, S. Central (Union Mills) 47

    Winchester 60, Jay Co. 53

    Wood Memorial 57, N. Knox 30

    Woodlan 68, Prairie Hts. 66

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

