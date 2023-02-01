Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bigfork 75, Plains 19
Bozeman 63, Belgrade 35
Butte Central 76, Butte 47
Custer-Hysham 63, Terry 53
Darby 63, Valley Christian 36
Fairview 65, Savage 44
Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 30
Huntley Project 57, Lodge Grass 53
Joliet 39, Broadview-Lavina 38
Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Havre 50
Lockwood 58, Billings Central 41
Missoula Big Sky 52, Helena 46
Missoula Loyola 87, Troy 23
Rocky Boy 91, Harlem 61
Roy-Winifred 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43
Sunburst 46, Dutton-Brady 44
Thompson Falls 61, Eureka 57, OT
Wolf Point 79, Sidney 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Townsend vs. Livingston, ccd.
