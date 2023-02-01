AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bigfork 75, Plains 19

Bozeman 63, Belgrade 35

Butte Central 76, Butte 47

Custer-Hysham 63, Terry 53

Darby 63, Valley Christian 36

Fairview 65, Savage 44

Harrison-Willow Creek 49, Sheridan 30

Huntley Project 57, Lodge Grass 53

Joliet 39, Broadview-Lavina 38

Lewistown (Fergus) 70, Havre 50

Lockwood 58, Billings Central 41

Missoula Big Sky 52, Helena 46

Missoula Loyola 87, Troy 23

Rocky Boy 91, Harlem 61

Roy-Winifred 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43

Sunburst 46, Dutton-Brady 44

Thompson Falls 61, Eureka 57, OT

Wolf Point 79, Sidney 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Townsend vs. Livingston, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

