Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 61, Hatboro-Horsham 31
Abraham Lincoln 33, Hardy Williams 29
Allentown Central Catholic 60, Northampton 50
Altoona 40, Cumberland Valley 32
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 53, Westinghouse 35
Baldwin 46, Mount Lebanon 42
Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 46, Mount Lebanon 42
Bishop Carroll 62, Bedford 41
Butler 58, Seneca Valley 55
Cambria Heights 58, Northern Cambria 34
Camp Hill Trinity 69, Camp Hill 36
Central Bucks East 37, Central Bucks South 28
Central Columbia 52, Milton 17
Central Dauphin 55, Harrisburg 43
Chambersburg 41, Central Dauphin East 36
Chestnut Ridge 54, Penn Cambria 35
Clairton 65, Winchester Thurston 49
Collegium Charter School 46, Christopher Dock 16
Dobbins/Randolph 50, Philadelphia MC&S 41
ELCO 40, Northern Lebanon 37
East Juniata 33, St. Joseph’s Catholic 18
Easton 55, Bethlehem Catholic 52
Eden Christian 43, Beaver County Christian 21
Emmaus 57, Whitehall 21
Fels 70, MaST II Community Charter 20
Forest Hills 51, Bishop McCort 50
Frankford 47, Overbrook 12
Franklin Towne Charter 43, Sankofa Freedom 33
Germantown Academy 58, Springside Chestnut Hill 40
Kiski Area 40, Gateway 35
Lancaster Catholic 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 16
Lebanon 66, Cedar Crest 64, 3OT
Linville Hill 59, High Point 40
Lower Dauphin 52, Mifflin County 39
Mars 50, Fox Chapel 47
Masterman 39, Nueva Esperanza 19
Mechanicsburg 49, Hershey 26
Middletown 65, Steelton-Highspire 12
Monessen 57, Geibel Catholic 22
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Friends Select 23
New Hope-Solebury High School 62, Springfield Montco 40
Northeastern 57, York Suburban 39
Notre Dame 60, Agnes Irwin 37
Olney Charter 38, Bartram 4
Palumbo 48, Parkway Center City 35
Penn Charter 52, Episcopal Academy 31
Penn Treaty 48, SLA Beeber 23
Penns Manor 42, Portage Area 36
Philadelphia Central 49, Mastery Charter North 22
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Quakertown 21
Red Lion 49, New Oxford 41
Richland 60, Somerset 52
River Valley 49, Homer-Center 37
Salisbury 52, Kutztown 37
School of the Future 44, GAMP 18
Souderton 50, Pennridge 42
South Williamsport 48, Millville 23
String Theory Schools 36, Franklin Learning Center 21
United 49, West Shamokin 34
Universal Audenried Charter School 70, Freire Charter 48
Upper Dublin 61, Wissahickon 32
Upper Moreland 48, William Tennent 44
York County Tech 54, Littlestown 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Octorara vs. Linden Hall, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/