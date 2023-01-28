AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 61, Hatboro-Horsham 31

Abraham Lincoln 33, Hardy Williams 29

Allentown Central Catholic 60, Northampton 50

Altoona 40, Cumberland Valley 32

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 53, Westinghouse 35

Baldwin 46, Mount Lebanon 42

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 46, Mount Lebanon 42

Bishop Carroll 62, Bedford 41

Butler 58, Seneca Valley 55

Cambria Heights 58, Northern Cambria 34

Camp Hill Trinity 69, Camp Hill 36

Central Bucks East 37, Central Bucks South 28

Central Columbia 52, Milton 17

Central Dauphin 55, Harrisburg 43

Chambersburg 41, Central Dauphin East 36

Chestnut Ridge 54, Penn Cambria 35

Clairton 65, Winchester Thurston 49

Collegium Charter School 46, Christopher Dock 16

Dobbins/Randolph 50, Philadelphia MC&S 41

ELCO 40, Northern Lebanon 37

East Juniata 33, St. Joseph’s Catholic 18

Easton 55, Bethlehem Catholic 52

Eden Christian 43, Beaver County Christian 21

Emmaus 57, Whitehall 21

Fels 70, MaST II Community Charter 20

Forest Hills 51, Bishop McCort 50

Frankford 47, Overbrook 12

Franklin Towne Charter 43, Sankofa Freedom 33

Germantown Academy 58, Springside Chestnut Hill 40

Kiski Area 40, Gateway 35

Lancaster Catholic 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 16

Lebanon 66, Cedar Crest 64, 3OT

Linville Hill 59, High Point 40

    • Lower Dauphin 52, Mifflin County 39

    Mars 50, Fox Chapel 47

    Masterman 39, Nueva Esperanza 19

    Mechanicsburg 49, Hershey 26

    Middletown 65, Steelton-Highspire 12

    Monessen 57, Geibel Catholic 22

    Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43, Friends Select 23

    New Hope-Solebury High School 62, Springfield Montco 40

    Northeastern 57, York Suburban 39

    Notre Dame 60, Agnes Irwin 37

    Olney Charter 38, Bartram 4

    Palumbo 48, Parkway Center City 35

    Penn Charter 52, Episcopal Academy 31

    Penn Treaty 48, SLA Beeber 23

    Penns Manor 42, Portage Area 36

    Philadelphia Central 49, Mastery Charter North 22

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Quakertown 21

    Red Lion 49, New Oxford 41

    Richland 60, Somerset 52

    River Valley 49, Homer-Center 37

    Salisbury 52, Kutztown 37

    School of the Future 44, GAMP 18

    Souderton 50, Pennridge 42

    South Williamsport 48, Millville 23

    String Theory Schools 36, Franklin Learning Center 21

    United 49, West Shamokin 34

    Universal Audenried Charter School 70, Freire Charter 48

    Upper Dublin 61, Wissahickon 32

    Upper Moreland 48, William Tennent 44

    York County Tech 54, Littlestown 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Octorara vs. Linden Hall, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

