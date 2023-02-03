AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 3, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Plaine 82, Sibley East 46

Bemidji 58, West Fargo, N.D. 57

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84, Chaska 82

Big Lake 90, Zimmerman 63

Bloomington Jefferson 74, New Prague 57

Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 49

Chanhassen 98, Waconia 84

Cherry 96, Greenway 27

Deer River 91, South Ridge 78

Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Kimball 46

Fairmont 59, Luverne 55

Fosston 68, Ada-Borup 57

Hermantown 72, North Branch 59

Hinckley-Finlayson 90, East Central 78

Lac qui Parle Valley 86, Benson 85

Lake Park-Audubon 80, Bagley 54

Lanesboro 78, Grand Meadow 38

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 46

Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Climax/Fisher 50

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60

Mounds View 61, Forest Lake 54

New Ulm 69, Worthington 63

Northern Freeze 90, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39

Northfield 85, Mankato East 84

Orono 85, St. Louis Park 38

Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 56

Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 63

Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31

Red Lake County 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Rochester Lourdes 58, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Roseville 65, Woodbury 46

Royalton 40, Maple Lake 36

Spring Grove 72, Glenville-Emmons 31

Springfield 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64

Thief River Falls 76, Pelican Rapids 52

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 56

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Bertha-Hewitt 59

White Bear Lake 67, Stillwater 50

___

