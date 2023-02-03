Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Plaine 82, Sibley East 46
Bemidji 58, West Fargo, N.D. 57
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84, Chaska 82
Big Lake 90, Zimmerman 63
Bloomington Jefferson 74, New Prague 57
Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 49
Chanhassen 98, Waconia 84
Cherry 96, Greenway 27
Deer River 91, South Ridge 78
Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Kimball 46
Fairmont 59, Luverne 55
Fosston 68, Ada-Borup 57
Hermantown 72, North Branch 59
Hinckley-Finlayson 90, East Central 78
Lac qui Parle Valley 86, Benson 85
Lake Park-Audubon 80, Bagley 54
Lanesboro 78, Grand Meadow 38
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 46
Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Climax/Fisher 50
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60
Mounds View 61, Forest Lake 54
New Ulm 69, Worthington 63
Northern Freeze 90, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39
Northfield 85, Mankato East 84
Orono 85, St. Louis Park 38
Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 56
Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 63
Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31
Red Lake County 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53
Rochester Lourdes 58, Kasson-Mantorville 42
Roseville 65, Woodbury 46
Royalton 40, Maple Lake 36
Spring Grove 72, Glenville-Emmons 31
Springfield 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64
Thief River Falls 76, Pelican Rapids 52
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 56
Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Bertha-Hewitt 59
White Bear Lake 67, Stillwater 50
