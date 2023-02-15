AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 69, Southwood 50

Andrean 61, Gary West 55

Argos 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 42

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Evansville North 40

Beech Grove 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 36

Bethesda Christian 54, Heritage Christian 42

Bloomfield 55, Sullivan 48

Boonville 72, Forest Park 63, OT

Bowman Academy 75, Griffith 49

Brownstown 70, Floyd Central 47

Carroll (Flora) 47, Frankfort 44

Cass 58, Caston 29

Castle 58, Vincennes 39

Center Grove 82, Mooresville 72

Centerville 70, Union City 47

Central Noble 63, Ft. Wayne South 52

Christian Academy 53, Crothersville 35

Clarksville 58, N. Harrison 57

Clinton Central 73, N. Montgomery 67

Concord 63, S. Bend Clay 55

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 55, W. Central 48

Crawford Co. 60, Borden 54

DeKalb 56, Ft. Wayne Concordia 53

Delta 79, Rushville 45

Dubois 58, Ev. Day 51

E. Central 80, Union Co. 43

Eastern (Pekin) 55, Rock Creek Academy 41

Eastern Hancock 62, Blue River 30

Eastside 50, Woodlan 48

Edgewood 66, Northview 60

Elkhart Christian 40, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31

Evansville Christian 52, Henderson Co., Ky. 44

Evansville Harrison 55, Princeton 51

Evansville Mater Dei 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 45

Evansville Memorial 67, Evansville Central 55

Fishers 61, Lawrence North 58

    • Frankton 57, Monroe Central 51, OT

    Ft. Wayne Luers 52, Huntington North 31

    Garrett 57, Churubusco 25

    Glenn 68, Knox 31

    Greencastle 45, Cascade 44, OT

    Greenwood Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 40

    Hagerstown 60, Muncie Burris 57

    Hammond Central 54, Lake Central 49

    Hammond Noll 60, Highland 45

    Heritage Hills 62, Washington 45

    Hobart 59, Calumet 56

    Homestead 70, E. Noble 34

    Indpls Brebeuf 75, Tri-West 55

    Indpls Cathedral 72, Indpls Chatard 56

    Indpls Irvington 51, Anderson Prep Academy 46

    Indpls Lutheran 52, Covenant Christian 48

    Indpls Metro 78, Indpls Riverside 61

    Indpls Park Tudor 81, Horizon Christian 49

    Indpls Pike 61, Southport 58

    Jac-Cen-Del 63, Milan 40

    Jimtown 65, Bethany Christian 53

    Kankakee Valley 80, Boone Grove 60

    Knightstown 43, Southwestern (Shelby) 28

    Kokomo 66, Western 41

    Kouts 48, Lowell 40

    LaPorte 66, Goshen 64

    Loogootee 101, Washington Catholic 14

    Lou. Ballard, Ky. 89, Jeffersonville 77

    Maconaquah 85, Northfield 51

    Manchester 79, Lakeland Christian 36

    Medora 59, Columbus Christian 53

    Michigan City 79, New Prairie 68

    Michigan City Marquette 63, Illiana Christian 62

    Mishawaka 66, S. Bend Adams 57

    Muncie Central 41, Yorktown 38

    Munster 84, Lake Station 66

    N. Judson 54, Culver 28

    N. Newton 50, S. Newton 16

    New Castle 59, Pendleton Hts. 41

    New Haven 78, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 63

    NorthWood 48, Tippecanoe Valley 39

    Northridge 56, Lakeland 52

    Northwestern 50, Rossville 44

    Oak Hill 66, Tipton 49

    Orleans 40, W. Washington 14

    Paoli 66, Scottsburg 63

    Penn 86, Plymouth 65

    Prairie Hts. 68, Lakewood Park 53

    Randolph Southern 69, Blackford 67

    S. Bend Career Academy 75, Lighthouse CPA 70

    S. Bend St. Joseph’s 82, Bremen 36

    Seymour 60, Greensburg 55

    Shenandoah 66, Union (Modoc) 22

    Southern Wells 74, N. Miami 56

    Southmont 70, S. Putnam 48

    Springs Valley 74, New Washington 60

    Taylor 49, Elwood 23

    Thrival Indy 58, Indpls Washington 54

    Tri 52, Seton Catholic 38

    Triton 70, Rochester 49

    Triton Central 66, Monrovia 56

    University 71, Westfield 67, 2OT

    Vincennes (South Knox— 77, Vincennes Rivet 17

    W. Vigo 74, Cloverdale 43

    Wabash 63, Eastbrook 31

    Washington Twp. 47, Oregon-Davis 39

    Wawasee 69, Westview 62

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

