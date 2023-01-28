AP NEWS
    Saturday's Scores

    The Associated Press
January 28, 2023

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Appleton West 71, Cudahy 52

    Belleville 70, Watertown Luther Prep 44

    Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 73, Ashland 64

    Crivitz 61, Coleman 45

    Cuba City 98, Boscobel 36

    Cumberland 75, Spooner 30

    Elkhorn Area 56, Big Foot 27

    Florence 79, Sevastopol 61

    Heritage Christian 82, Wayland Academy 60

    Janesville Craig 72, Beloit Memorial 59

    Lake Country Lutheran 61, St. John’s NW Military Academy 25

    Lakeside Lutheran 75, Poynette 53

    Living Word Lutheran 66, Stockbridge 38

    Lourdes Academy 67, Oakfield 51

    Madison Abundant Life 85, Parkview 58

    Madison Memorial 78, Janesville Parker 62

    Marquette University 73, Hortonville 63

    Milwaukee Juneau 81, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 58

    Northwestern 90, Hayward 33

    Oshkosh West 69, Menomonee Falls 59

    Pewaukee 78, Catholic Memorial 70

    Racine Lutheran 79, Racine Horlick 63

    Racine St. Catherine’s 56, Martin Luther 54

    Saint Thomas More 56, The Prairie School 45

    Shoreland Lutheran 64, Whitewater 46

    Southern Door 64, Peshtigo 56

    West Salem 83, Bangor 53

    Westosha Central 75, Grafton 51

    Whitefish Bay 65, Oak Creek 34

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

