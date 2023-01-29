AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 29, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 62, Toledo 28

Burns 57, Umatilla 48, OT

Cascade Christian 63, Douglas 28

Central Linn 61, Waldport 32

Columbia Christian 57, Grand View Christian 26

Crescent Valley 47, Springfield 39

Crosspoint Christian 55, Central Christian 35

Damascus Christian 44, North Lake/Paisley 28

Days Creek 51, Mohawk 41

De La Salle 90, Portland Adventist 49

Dufur 55, Ione/Arlington 50, OT

Elgin 40, Griswold 39

Gold Beach 88, Oakridge 37

Hermiston 70, Pasco, Wash. 28

Huntington 68, Four Rivers Community School 66

Illinois Valley 55, Monroe 51, OT

Imbler 64, Wallowa 32

Joseph 65, Pine Eagle 36

Lakeview 46, Sutherlin 42

Mitchell/Spray 83, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 46

N. Clackamas Christian 45, Damascus Christian 41

North Valley 76, Coquille 72

Nyssa 35, Riverside 19

Oakland 39, East Linn Christian 36

Open Door 104, St. Stephens Academy 34

Prairie City 71, Harper 45

Prospect 69, Gilchrist 22

Reedsport 52, Lowell 47

South Umpqua 65, Rogue River 37

South Wasco County 67, Sherman 26

Southwest Christian 48, Trinity 27

Stanfield 84, Weston-McEwen 74

Union 76, Pilot Rock 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

