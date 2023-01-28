AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 28, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 58, Mossyrock 48

Arlington 61, Everett 50

Auburn Mountainview 52, Auburn Riverside 37

Bear Creek School 42, Summit Sierra 8

Bellarmine Prep 73, Puyallup 46

Bellevue 61, Hazen 50

Bellevue Christian 65, Vashon Island 17

Bellingham 41, Mount Baker 24

Bremerton 34, Bainbridge 25

Brewster 60, Oroville 22

Camas 64, Heritage 15

Cascade Christian 37, Klahowya 35

Central Kitsap 54, Timberline 49

Central Valley 70, Ferris 40

Chelan 45, Royal 42

Chewelah 59, St. George’s 29

Chiawana 59, Walla Walla 48

Chimacum 44, Charles Wright Academy 21

Cle Elum/Roslyn 46, Goldendale 37

Colfax 81, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 42

College Place 66, Wahluke 28

Colton 63, Pomeroy 31

Colville 45, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42

Condon, Ore. 36, Klickwood 32

Coupeville 47, Friday Harbor 27

DeSales 58, Prescott 15

Decatur 50, Kentridge 38

Deer Park 69, Medical Lake 36

East Jefferson Co-op 44, Charles Wright Academy 21

Eastlake 54, Mount Si 36

Eastmont 59, Wenatchee 48

Eastside Prep 43, Forest Ridge 10

Eisenhower 45, West Valley (Yakima) 43

Ellensburg 70, Ephrata 18

Emerald Ridge 69, Rogers (Puyallup) 29

Entiat 57, Riverside Christian 17

Evergreen (Vancouver) 65, Fort Vancouver 36

Foster 57, Highline 36

Freeman 77, Riverside 42

Gig Harbor 54, Capital 38

    • Gonzaga Prep 47, North Central 32

    Grandview 67, Selah 40

    Granger 44, Highland 41

    Granite Falls 41, The Northwest 24

    Hanford 65, Pasco 56

    Hoquiam 67, Aberdeen 38

    Inglemoor 47, North Creek 36

    Juanita 58, Liberty 54

    Kamiak 63, Mariner 43

    Kennewick 56, Southridge 31

    Kentlake 64, Auburn 51

    Kentwood 62, Federal Way 41

    King’s 53, South Whidbey 33

    Kiona-Benton 37, Connell 32

    Lake Roosevelt 87, Liberty Bell 66

    Lewis and Clark 78, University 68

    Lewiston, Idaho 72, Clarkston 69

    Liberty Christian 41, Touchet 22

    Life Christian Academy 52, Annie Wright 42

    Lindbergh 40, Evergreen (Seattle) 15

    Lynden 62, Sehome 32

    Mary Knight 52, Oakville 31

    Marysville-Getchell 53, Marysville-Pilchuck 19

    Mead 62, Ridgeline 37

    Meadowdale 71, Edmonds-Woodway 40

    Mercer Island 60, Interlake 35

    Moses Lake Christian Academy 38, Soap Lake 15

    Mount Vernon Christian 64, Darrington 17

    Mt. Spokane 61, Cheney 35

    North Thurston 58, Yelm 19

    Northwest Christian (Colbert) 37, Davenport 36

    Oak Harbor 42, Meridian 30

    Oakesdale 66, Garfield-Palouse 42

    Odessa 44, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 19

    Olympia 53, Bethel 41

    Olympic 39, Fife 31

    Omak 66, Pateros 34

    Othello 60, Prosser 49

    Peninsula 62, River Ridge 17

    Pullman 53, East Valley (Spokane) 17

    Reardan 36, Kettle Falls 33

    Renton 37, Sammamish 21

    Republic 49, Selkirk 34

    Richland 77, Hermiston, Ore. 35

    River View 47, Dayton/Waitsburg 44

    Seattle Academy 57, Overlake School 27

    Sequim 72, Kingston 28

    Shadle Park 63, Rogers (Spokane) 29

    Skyline 64, Newport-Bellevue 45

    South Kitsap 44, Curtis 32

    South Wasco County, Ore. def. Bickleton, forfeit

    St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 59, Tekoa/Rosalia 24

    Stanwood 65, Archbishop Murphy 58

    Sultan 46, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 42

    Sumner 64, Graham-Kapowsin 35

    Sunnyside 43, Moses Lake 41

    Sunnyside Christian 54, Yakama Tribal 53

    Tahoma 68, Kennedy 29

    Todd Beamer 58, Kent Meridian 34

    Toppenish 55, Naches Valley 48

    Trout Lake 54, Sherman, Ore. 33

    Union 79, La Conner 54

    Walla Walla Academy 50, Auburn Adventist Academy 25

    Wapato 82, La Salle 23

    Warden 58, Columbia (Burbank) 12

    Wellpinit 69, Chesterton Academy of Notre Dame 12

    White Swan 44, Kittitas 27

    Woodinville 74, Redmond 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Crescent vs. Clallam Bay, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

