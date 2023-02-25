Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 65, Valley Center 33
Andover Central 61, Goddard-Eisenhower 44
Basehor-Linwood 43, DeSoto 42
Blue Valley 64, Bishop Miege 62
Canton-Galva 53, Rural Vista 38
Central Plains 64, Pretty Prairie 57
Centralia 84, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20
Cheylin 64, Golden Plains 25
Fort Scott 46, Independence 33
Hays 46, Great Bend 42
Highland Park 63, KC Washington 42
Hutchinson 58, Newton 39
KC Piper 62, Shawnee Heights 48
Lakeside 59, Rock Hills 41
Logan/Palco 50, Tescott 17
Madison/Hamilton 31, Yates Center 22
Maize 51, Derby 48
Maize South 88, Salina South 47
Mill Valley 67, Lawrence Free State 48
Ness City 68, Oberlin-Decatur 53
Olathe North 52, Olathe Northwest 46
Olathe West 66, Olathe East 51
Osborne 51, Frankfort 37
Oxford 77, Udall 58
SVHE 89, Tyro Community Christian 71
Southland Christian, Fla. 58, Wichita Life Prep 53
Spearville 67, Minneola 55
St. James Academy 62, BV Northwest 49
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 62, Stockton 16
Sylvan-Lucas 66, Lincoln 42
Thunder Ridge 106, Natoma 11
Topeka West 53, Leavenworth 48, OT
Triplains-Brewster 84, Wallace County 31
Veritas Christian 51, Flint Hills Christian 40
Wetmore 57, Pike Valley 53
Wichita Campus 66, Salina Central 61
Wichita Defenders Homeschool 44, Omaha Homeschool, Neb. 39
Wilson 60, Chase 23
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/