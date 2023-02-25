AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 65, Valley Center 33

Andover Central 61, Goddard-Eisenhower 44

Basehor-Linwood 43, DeSoto 42

Blue Valley 64, Bishop Miege 62

Canton-Galva 53, Rural Vista 38

Central Plains 64, Pretty Prairie 57

Centralia 84, Marais des Cygnes Valley 20

Cheylin 64, Golden Plains 25

Fort Scott 46, Independence 33

Hays 46, Great Bend 42

Highland Park 63, KC Washington 42

Hutchinson 58, Newton 39

KC Piper 62, Shawnee Heights 48

Lakeside 59, Rock Hills 41

Logan/Palco 50, Tescott 17

Madison/Hamilton 31, Yates Center 22

Maize 51, Derby 48

Maize South 88, Salina South 47

Mill Valley 67, Lawrence Free State 48

Ness City 68, Oberlin-Decatur 53

Olathe North 52, Olathe Northwest 46

Olathe West 66, Olathe East 51

Osborne 51, Frankfort 37

Oxford 77, Udall 58

SVHE 89, Tyro Community Christian 71

Southland Christian, Fla. 58, Wichita Life Prep 53

Spearville 67, Minneola 55

St. James Academy 62, BV Northwest 49

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 62, Stockton 16

Sylvan-Lucas 66, Lincoln 42

Thunder Ridge 106, Natoma 11

Topeka West 53, Leavenworth 48, OT

Triplains-Brewster 84, Wallace County 31

Veritas Christian 51, Flint Hills Christian 40

Wetmore 57, Pike Valley 53

Wichita Campus 66, Salina Central 61

Wichita Defenders Homeschool 44, Omaha Homeschool, Neb. 39

Wilson 60, Chase 23

