Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 60, Brandon-Evansville 44
Big Lake 82, Sauk Rapids-Rice 69
Blue Earth Area 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 41
Cambridge-Isanti 83, North Branch 63
Carlton 86, Cook County 58
Cherry 87, Rock Ridge 55
Chisago Lakes 85, St. Paul Academy 60
Cloquet 60, Proctor 45
Cristo Rey Jesuit 94, Hope Academy 82
Detroit Lakes 76, Crosby-Ironton 61
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 66, Warroad 63
Hermantown 68, Duluth East 67
Holy Angels 80, Providence Academy 63
Jordan 67, Mound Westonka 54
Littlefork-Big Falls 94, International Falls 45
McGregor 88, Laporte 40
Minneapolis South 59, St. Paul Highland Park 56
Minneapolis Southwest 80, Columbia Heights 78
Northland 87, South Ridge 85, OT
Ogilvie 65, St. John’s Prep 33
St. Cloud Tech 78, Fergus Falls 54
St. Paul Harding 94, St. Paul Como Park 80
Wadena-Deer Creek 61, Park Rapids 39
Zimmerman 73, Pierz 65
Class AA=
Section 1=
First Round=
Caledonia 96, St. Charles 71
Cannon Falls 79, Winona Cotter 53
Chatfield 52, Lewiston-Altura 29
La Crescent 81, Blooming Prairie 59
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 89, Dover-Eyota 43
Rochester Lourdes 55, Pine Island 43
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 61, Triton 57
Class A=
Section 1=
Second Round=
Fillmore Central 61, Bethlehem Academy 57
Goodhue 84, Glenville-Emmons 43
Hayfield 58, Wabasha-Kellogg 39
Kenyon-Wanamingo 81, Schaeffer Academy 66
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 75, Kingsland 53
Randolph 59, Southland 51
Rushford-Peterson 61, Lanesboro 45
Spring Grove 71, Mabel-Canton 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/