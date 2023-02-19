AP NEWS
    Saturday’s Scores

    The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

    BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

    Frenchtown 68, Corvallis 32

    Helena 52, Helena Capital 46

    District 1B=

    Loser Out=

    Rocky Boy 66, Conrad 51

    Shelby 63, Choteau 45

    District 2B=

    Third Place=

    Poplar 56, Glasgow 55, OT

    District 4B=

    Third Place=

    Huntley Project 48, Roundup 29

    District 5B=

    Loser Out=

    Jefferson (Boulder) 70, Whitehall 40

    Townsend 40, Big Timber 39

    Third Place=

    Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Townsend 24

    District 6B=

    Third Place=

    Florence 66, Arlee 59

    District 7B=

    Loser Out=

    St. Ignatius 74, Troy 35

    Thompson Falls 72, Plains 28

    Third Place=

    St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 48

    District 4C=

    Loser Out=

    Wibaux 56, Carter County 46

    District 5C=

    Loser Out=

    Harlowton 74, Northern Cheyenne 40

    District 8C=

    Loser Out=

    Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56, Centerville 48

    Great Falls Central 68, Winnett-Grass Range 59

    District 9C=

    Loser Out=

    Big Sandy 70, Turner 57

    North Star 48, Fort Benton 46

    Third Place=

    Big Sandy 65, North Star 25

    District 10C=

    Third Place=

    Dutton-Brady 52, Power 32

    District 12C=

    Loser Out=

    Harrison-Willow Creek 60, Shields Valley 41

    Lone Peak 52, Ennis 39

    District 13C=

    Loser Out=

    Phillipsburg 42, Lincoln 33

    Valley Christian 44, Seeley-Swan 40

    District 14C=

    Loser Out=

    Alberton-Superior 51, Two Eagle River 35

    Hot Springs 44, Noxon 36

    Third Place=

    Alberton-Superior 45, Hot Springs 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

