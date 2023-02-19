Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Frenchtown 68, Corvallis 32
Helena 52, Helena Capital 46
District 1B=
Loser Out=
Rocky Boy 66, Conrad 51
Shelby 63, Choteau 45
District 2B=
Third Place=
Poplar 56, Glasgow 55, OT
District 4B=
Third Place=
Huntley Project 48, Roundup 29
District 5B=
Loser Out=
Jefferson (Boulder) 70, Whitehall 40
Townsend 40, Big Timber 39
Third Place=
Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Townsend 24
District 6B=
Third Place=
Florence 66, Arlee 59
District 7B=
Loser Out=
St. Ignatius 74, Troy 35
Thompson Falls 72, Plains 28
Third Place=
St. Ignatius 56, Thompson Falls 48
District 4C=
Loser Out=
Wibaux 56, Carter County 46
District 5C=
Loser Out=
Harlowton 74, Northern Cheyenne 40
District 8C=
Loser Out=
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 56, Centerville 48
Great Falls Central 68, Winnett-Grass Range 59
District 9C=
Loser Out=
Big Sandy 70, Turner 57
North Star 48, Fort Benton 46
Third Place=
Big Sandy 65, North Star 25
District 10C=
Third Place=
Dutton-Brady 52, Power 32
District 12C=
Loser Out=
Harrison-Willow Creek 60, Shields Valley 41
Lone Peak 52, Ennis 39
District 13C=
Loser Out=
Phillipsburg 42, Lincoln 33
Valley Christian 44, Seeley-Swan 40
District 14C=
Loser Out=
Alberton-Superior 51, Two Eagle River 35
Hot Springs 44, Noxon 36
Third Place=
Alberton-Superior 45, Hot Springs 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/