AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caribou 61, Fort Kent Community 40

Central 70, Piscataquis Community 35

Cheverus 49, Thornton Academy 35

Cony 65, Nokomis Regional 60

Foxcroft Academy 62, Bucksport 39

George Stevens 21, Deer Isle-Stonington 18

Hall-Dale 92, Boothbay Region 26

Kents Hill 57, Carrabec 44

Mattanawcook Academy 74, Sumner Memorial 39

Old Town 47, Houlton Christian Academy 42

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 72, Buckfield 18

Stearns 38, Lee Academy 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mountain Valley vs. Monmouth Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.