Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caribou 61, Fort Kent Community 40
Central 70, Piscataquis Community 35
Cheverus 49, Thornton Academy 35
Cony 65, Nokomis Regional 60
Foxcroft Academy 62, Bucksport 39
George Stevens 21, Deer Isle-Stonington 18
Hall-Dale 92, Boothbay Region 26
Kents Hill 57, Carrabec 44
Mattanawcook Academy 74, Sumner Memorial 39
Old Town 47, Houlton Christian Academy 42
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 72, Buckfield 18
Stearns 38, Lee Academy 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountain Valley vs. Monmouth Academy, ppd.
