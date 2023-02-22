Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge School 85, North Cross 32
Grace Christian 57, Temple Christian 45
Highland-Warrenton 76, Bethel 37
John Handley 69, Loudoun County 60
Kempsville 67, Indian River 59
Kenston Forest 60, Amelia Academy 56
Madison County 67, Stuarts Draft 49
Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Catholic 36
Norfolk Collegiate 53, Cape Henry Collegiate 36
Odenton Christian School, Md. 42, Lighthouse Baptist 21
Parry McCluer 47, Grayson County 38
Peninsula Catholic 52, Walsingham Academy 46
Princess Anne 73, First Colonial 45
St. Christopher’s 54, Collegiate-Richmond 53
Steward School 55, Norfolk Academy 38
Westover Christian 81, Blue Ridge Christian 48
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region C=
Auburn 75, Covington 45
Region D=
Eastside 76, Chilhowie 53
Grundy 55, Lebanon 53
Class 2=
Region A=
Greensville County 69, Nandua 63
John Marshall 124, Prince Edward County 41
TJHS 59, Nottoway 57
Region C=
Floyd County 81, Patrick County 61
Gretna 49, Martinsville 40
James River-Buchanan 50, Glenvar 43
Radford 67, Alleghany 64, 2OT
Class 3=
Region B=
Skyline 88, Caroline 76
Region C=
Charlottesville 59, Fluvanna 58
Rustburg 65, Wilson Memorial 51
Spotswood 60, Fort Defiance 40
Staunton 70, Heritage (Lynchburg) 55
Region D=
Abingdon 75, Lord Botetourt 70, 2OT
Cave Spring 77, Bassett 49
Northside 65, William Byrd 56
Tunstall 73, Carroll County 47
Class 4=
Region A=
Deep Creek 60, Grafton 33
Region B=
Dinwiddie 66, Courtland 40
King George 49, Hanover 46
Matoaca 93, Monacan 69
Varina 86, Eastern View 82
Region C=
Tuscarora 51, Sherando 48
Region D=
E.C. Glass 57, GW-Danville 43
Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 58, Tallwood 49, OT
Salem-Va. Beach 46, Frank Cox 44
Region B=
Maury 57, Nansemond River 41
Woodside 67, Norview 44
Region C=
Glen Allen 70, Deep Run 54
Hermitage 62, Mills Godwin 59
Highland Springs 75, Clover Hill 61
Lloyd Bird 56, Midlothian 47
Class 6=
Region B=
Forest Park 68, Gainesville 63
Patriot 63, Colgan 50
Potomac 86, Colonial Forge 59
Region C=
Alexandria City 56, South County 54
Edison 87, Lake Braddock 71
Hayfield 71, Fairfax 39
West Potomac 49, W.T. Woodson 48
Region D=
South Lakes 67, Langley 35
