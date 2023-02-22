AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge School 85, North Cross 32

Grace Christian 57, Temple Christian 45

Highland-Warrenton 76, Bethel 37

John Handley 69, Loudoun County 60

Kempsville 67, Indian River 59

Kenston Forest 60, Amelia Academy 56

Madison County 67, Stuarts Draft 49

Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Catholic 36

Norfolk Collegiate 53, Cape Henry Collegiate 36

Odenton Christian School, Md. 42, Lighthouse Baptist 21

Parry McCluer 47, Grayson County 38

Peninsula Catholic 52, Walsingham Academy 46

Princess Anne 73, First Colonial 45

St. Christopher’s 54, Collegiate-Richmond 53

Steward School 55, Norfolk Academy 38

Westover Christian 81, Blue Ridge Christian 48

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region C=

Auburn 75, Covington 45

Region D=

Eastside 76, Chilhowie 53

Grundy 55, Lebanon 53

Class 2=

Region A=

Greensville County 69, Nandua 63

John Marshall 124, Prince Edward County 41

TJHS 59, Nottoway 57

Region C=

Floyd County 81, Patrick County 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Gretna 49, Martinsville 40

James River-Buchanan 50, Glenvar 43

Radford 67, Alleghany 64, 2OT

Class 3=

Region B=

Skyline 88, Caroline 76

Region C=

Charlottesville 59, Fluvanna 58

Rustburg 65, Wilson Memorial 51

Spotswood 60, Fort Defiance 40

Staunton 70, Heritage (Lynchburg) 55

Region D=

Abingdon 75, Lord Botetourt 70, 2OT

Sports

  • Hawks fire Nate McMillan with team stuck in 8th in East

  • Alabama hoops star delivered gun in shooting, police say

  • Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar back in concussion protocol

  • Nuggets' Jokic has a chance to join some exclusive clubs

    • Cave Spring 77, Bassett 49

    Northside 65, William Byrd 56

    Tunstall 73, Carroll County 47

    Class 4=

    Region A=

    Deep Creek 60, Grafton 33

    Region B=

    Dinwiddie 66, Courtland 40

    King George 49, Hanover 46

    Matoaca 93, Monacan 69

    Varina 86, Eastern View 82

    Region C=

    Tuscarora 51, Sherando 48

    Region D=

    E.C. Glass 57, GW-Danville 43

    Western Albemarle 77, Jefferson Forest 63

    Class 5=

    Region A=

    Green Run 58, Tallwood 49, OT

    Salem-Va. Beach 46, Frank Cox 44

    Region B=

    Maury 57, Nansemond River 41

    Woodside 67, Norview 44

    Region C=

    Glen Allen 70, Deep Run 54

    Hermitage 62, Mills Godwin 59

    Highland Springs 75, Clover Hill 61

    Lloyd Bird 56, Midlothian 47

    Class 6=

    Region B=

    Forest Park 68, Gainesville 63

    Patriot 63, Colgan 50

    Potomac 86, Colonial Forge 59

    Region C=

    Alexandria City 56, South County 54

    Edison 87, Lake Braddock 71

    Hayfield 71, Fairfax 39

    West Potomac 49, W.T. Woodson 48

    Region D=

    South Lakes 67, Langley 35

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.