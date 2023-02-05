Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainville 59, Circle 51
Baker 50, Colstrip 46
Belt 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 46
Big Timber 64, Jefferson (Boulder) 44
Billings Central 72, Sidney 46
Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 52
Bozeman 53, Billings West 50
Broadview-Lavina 56, Harlowton 43
Butte 67, Kalispell Flathead 58
Cascade 76, Dutton-Brady 44
Charlo 69, Alberton-Superior 64, OT
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 69, Hays-Lodgepole 55
Corvallis 67, East Helena 43
Custer-Hysham 62, Northern Cheyenne 38
Drummond 42, Victor 28
Eureka 72, Plains 28
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41, Plentywood 40
Gallatin 75, Belgrade 62
Glasgow 56, Scobey 40
Great Falls Russell 69, Billings Senior 56
Hamilton 55, Dillon 53
Havre 80, Hardin 70
Heart Butte 95, Power 35
Kalispell Glacier 76, Missoula Sentinel 42
Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Miles City 46
Lockwood 56, Laurel 44
Lustre Christian 77, Frazer 12
Malta 75, Roundup 30
Manhattan Christian 90, Ennis 48
Melstone 59, Broadus 40
Missoula Big Sky 39, Helena Capital 37
Missoula Hellgate 51, Helena 28
Nashua-Opheim 57, Brockton 55, OT
Plevna 86, Carter County 58
Poplar 87, Dodson 45
Red Lodge 53, Shepherd 29
Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Absarokee 35
Richey-Lambert 48, Culbertson 45
Roy-Winifred 74, Centerville 52
Shields Valley 59, Lima 37
Simms 77, Valier 33
St. Ignatius 69, Deer Lodge 37
St. Labre 80, Lodge Grass 70
Terry 63, Roberts 23
Townsend 52, Three Forks 49
Turner 62, Chinook 35
Two Eagle River 49, Hot Springs 46
West Yellowstone 64, Twin Bridges 41
Wibaux 49, Jordan 46
Winnett-Grass Range 61, Highwood 57
Wolf Point 65, Harlem 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/