Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainville 59, Circle 51

Baker 50, Colstrip 46

Belt 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 46

Big Timber 64, Jefferson (Boulder) 44

Billings Central 72, Sidney 46

Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 52

Bozeman 53, Billings West 50

Broadview-Lavina 56, Harlowton 43

Butte 67, Kalispell Flathead 58

Cascade 76, Dutton-Brady 44

Charlo 69, Alberton-Superior 64, OT

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 69, Hays-Lodgepole 55

Corvallis 67, East Helena 43

Custer-Hysham 62, Northern Cheyenne 38

Drummond 42, Victor 28

Eureka 72, Plains 28

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 41, Plentywood 40

Gallatin 75, Belgrade 62

Glasgow 56, Scobey 40

Great Falls Russell 69, Billings Senior 56

Hamilton 55, Dillon 53

Havre 80, Hardin 70

Heart Butte 95, Power 35

Kalispell Glacier 76, Missoula Sentinel 42

Lewistown (Fergus) 60, Miles City 46

Lockwood 56, Laurel 44

Lustre Christian 77, Frazer 12

Malta 75, Roundup 30

Manhattan Christian 90, Ennis 48

Melstone 59, Broadus 40

Missoula Big Sky 39, Helena Capital 37

Missoula Hellgate 51, Helena 28

Nashua-Opheim 57, Brockton 55, OT

Plevna 86, Carter County 58

Poplar 87, Dodson 45

Red Lodge 53, Shepherd 29

Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Absarokee 35

Richey-Lambert 48, Culbertson 45

Roy-Winifred 74, Centerville 52

Shields Valley 59, Lima 37

    Simms 77, Valier 33

    St. Ignatius 69, Deer Lodge 37

    St. Labre 80, Lodge Grass 70

    Terry 63, Roberts 23

    Townsend 52, Three Forks 49

    Turner 62, Chinook 35

    Two Eagle River 49, Hot Springs 46

    West Yellowstone 64, Twin Bridges 41

    Wibaux 49, Jordan 46

    Winnett-Grass Range 61, Highwood 57

    Wolf Point 65, Harlem 54

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

