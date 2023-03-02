Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Poca 54, Buffalo 41
Class A=
Region 2=
Section 2=
Tygarts Valley 79, Pocahontas County 44
Region 4=
Section 1=
Tolsia 59, Sherman 57, 2OT
Tug Valley 70, Man 28
Class AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Wheeling Central 62, Magnolia 42
Section 2=
Ritchie County 79, Parkersburg Catholic 27
Region 2=
Section 1=
Petersburg 54, Moorefield 40
Section 2=
South Harrison 65, Notre Dame 38
Trinity 64, Braxton County 50
Region 3=
Section 1=
Bluefield 79, Summers County 49
Wyoming East 52, Westside 46
Section 2=
Liberty Raleigh 57, Mingo Central 50
Region 4=
Section 1=
Charleston Catholic 79, Clay County 33
Section 2=
Wirt County 57, Roane County 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/