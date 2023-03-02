AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMarch 2, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Poca 54, Buffalo 41

Class A=

Region 2=

Section 2=

Tygarts Valley 79, Pocahontas County 44

Region 4=

Section 1=

Tolsia 59, Sherman 57, 2OT

Tug Valley 70, Man 28

Class AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Wheeling Central 62, Magnolia 42

Section 2=

Ritchie County 79, Parkersburg Catholic 27

Region 2=

Section 1=

Petersburg 54, Moorefield 40

Section 2=

South Harrison 65, Notre Dame 38

Trinity 64, Braxton County 50

Region 3=

Section 1=

Bluefield 79, Summers County 49

Wyoming East 52, Westside 46

Section 2=

Liberty Raleigh 57, Mingo Central 50

Region 4=

Section 1=

Charleston Catholic 79, Clay County 33

Section 2=

Wirt County 57, Roane County 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

