Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 77, W. Noble 71, OT

Benton Central 60, Seeger 56

Christian Academy 72, Cannelton 34

Clinton Prairie 62, Tri-County 41

Cloverdale 65, Eminence 44

Columbus North 70, Franklin 58, 2OT

Connersville 53, Lawrenceburg 37

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 70, Frontier 61

Covington 55, S. Vermillion 50

Cowan 63, Elwood 52

Culver Academy 63, Maconaquah 52

Evansville Harrison 67, Terre Haute North 56

Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, Norwell 52

Greensburg 53, S. Ripley 47

Hagerstown 67, Knightstown 44

Hammond Science and Tech 63, Attica 52

Hanover Central 65, Kankakee Valley 31

Henryville 58, Crothersville 25

Indpls Lutheran 57, Monrovia 35

Indpls N. Central 74, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62

Indpls Scecina 62, Speedway 58

Jennings Co. 76, Bloomington South 50

Knox 62, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

LaPorte LaLumiere 75, Homeschool Resource Center, Ill. 60

Lafayette Harrison 78, Hammond Morton 52

Lawrence Central 66, Indpls Tindley 63

Lawrence North 92, Ft. Wayne South 46

Linton 85, Indpls Metro 64

Lou. Male, Ky. 69, Indpls Cathedral 62

Madison Shawe 57, Union (Dugger) 42

Madison-Grant 67, Eastern (Greentown) 54

Marion 67, Huntington North 65

Mississinewa 61, Bluffton 41

N. Daviess 78, Edinburgh 34

N. Judson 64, Hebron 56

N. Putnam 55, Riverton Parke 45

    • New Palestine 66, Whiteland 50

    Noblesville 74, Evansville Christian 53

    Paoli 54, Eastern (Greene) 33

    Peru 80, Argos 63

    Pike Central 89, Brown Co. 35

    Pioneer 55, N. White 41

    Plainfield 62, McCutcheon 44

    Princeton 52, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 35

    Rossville 64, Faith Christian 56

    Rushville 48, Oldenburg 46

    S. Adams 58, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 31

    S. Central (Elizabeth) 70, Springs Valley 48

    S. Decatur 56, Hauser 48

    S. Newton 47, N. Miami 46, 2OT

    Sheridan 42, Western Boone 41

    Silver Creek 63, Providence 49

    Southridge 61, Barr-Reeve 55

    Southwestern (Hanover) 81, Scottsburg 71

    Tecumseh 66, Perry Central 47

    University 67, Decatur Central 66

    W. Lafayette 59, Lebanon 57

    W. Vigo 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33

    Wapahani 54, Yorktown 46

    Zionsville 58, Indpls Tech 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

