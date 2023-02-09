AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 9, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camp Verde 55, Chino Valley 36

Coolidge 81, Thatcher 47

Fountain Hills 58, Northwest Christian 53

Holbrook 51, Snowflake 38

Mesa Heritage 72, Southwest Leadership 44

Parker 64, Odyssey Institute 57

Payson 65, Winslow 63

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 61, Florence 50

Scottsdale Christian 63, Phoenix Bourgade 47

Tonopah Valley 87, Mohave Valley River Valley 67

Tucson Sabino 75, Tanque Verde 66

Yuma Catholic 69, ALA-West Foothills 57

AIA Class 1A State Championship=

First Round=

El Capitan 63, Heber Mogollon 51

Ft. Thomas 51, Joseph City 48

North Valley Christian Academy 66, Williams 32

Sells Baboquivari 74, Rock Point 50

St. David 79, Desert Heights Prep 39

The Gregory School 39, Salome 27

Winkelman Hayden 58, Tucson Desert Christian 54

AIA Open State Championship=

First Round=

American Leadership-Gilbert 62, Gilbert 55

Basha 53, Peoria Centennial 48

Campo Verde 62, Phoenix Central 42

Canyon View 76, Boulder Creek 64

Gilbert Highland 75, Tucson Sahuaro 51

Glendale Arizona IHS 79, Cactus 41

Goodyear Millenium 75, Glendale O’Connor 64

Liberty 82, Tucson 69

Peoria 79, Tucson Catalina Foothills 57

Perry 78, Vail Cienega 54

Phoenix Brophy 80, Gilbert Mesquite 63

Phoenix Pinnacle 81, Mesa Mountain View 67

Phoenix St. Mary’s 60, Bradshaw Mountain 56

    • Phoenix Sunnyslope 63, Prescott 38

    Scottsdale Desert Mountain 76, Mesa 60

    Scottsdale Notre Dame 89, Phoenix North Canyon 59

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

