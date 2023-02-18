AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 61, Wright 54

Big Piney 73, Kemmerer 58

Buffalo 75, Moorcroft 40

Burns 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 57

Casper Kelly Walsh 62, Cody 52

Cheyenne Central 48, Laramie 46

Douglas 69, Rawlins 42

Dubois 62, Meeteetse 47

Encampment 60, Rock River 37

Greybull 74, Shoshoni 69

Guernsey-Sunrise 47, Hanna-Elk Mountain 30

Kaycee 62, Arvada-Clearmont 20

Lander 74, Thermopolis 32

Little Snake River 32, Cokeville 30

Lovell 62, Mountain View 53, OT

Lyman 54, Powell 49, OT

Pine Bluffs 76, Lusk 41

Rock Springs 59, Riverton 45

Sheridan 55, Campbell County 54

Star Valley 62, Jackson Hole 52

Ten Sleep 57, Riverside 54

Thunder Basin 52, Casper Natrona 47

Tongue River 65, Sundance 41

Torrington 36, Wheatland 32, OT

Upton 77, Hulett 39

Wind River 65, Rocky Mountain 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Saratoga vs. Wyoming Indian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

