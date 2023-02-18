Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 61, Wright 54
Big Piney 73, Kemmerer 58
Buffalo 75, Moorcroft 40
Burns 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie 57
Casper Kelly Walsh 62, Cody 52
Cheyenne Central 48, Laramie 46
Douglas 69, Rawlins 42
Dubois 62, Meeteetse 47
Encampment 60, Rock River 37
Greybull 74, Shoshoni 69
Guernsey-Sunrise 47, Hanna-Elk Mountain 30
Kaycee 62, Arvada-Clearmont 20
Lander 74, Thermopolis 32
Little Snake River 32, Cokeville 30
Lovell 62, Mountain View 53, OT
Lyman 54, Powell 49, OT
Pine Bluffs 76, Lusk 41
Rock Springs 59, Riverton 45
Sheridan 55, Campbell County 54
Star Valley 62, Jackson Hole 52
Ten Sleep 57, Riverside 54
Thunder Basin 52, Casper Natrona 47
Tongue River 65, Sundance 41
Torrington 36, Wheatland 32, OT
Upton 77, Hulett 39
Wind River 65, Rocky Mountain 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Saratoga vs. Wyoming Indian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/